Purvaja Narayanaswamy is a Senior Engineering Manager for Horizon Catalog and Trust Layer at Snowflake - the governance substrate for agentic enterprise. Her team is building lineage and observability foundation that lets AI agents act on enterprise data with confidence: continuous trust scoring, policy propagation across open table formats and lineage that survives handoff from human to agent. A core part of that work is extending governance beyond Snowflake itself - unifying metadata from across the external data estate so that agents reason over a complete trusted picture of the enterprise rather than a single silo. She comes from AWS where she spent five years leading AWS Glue Data Catalog and AWS Lake Formation, working on Apache Iceberg REST Catalog and lakehouse architectures at scale. She is passionate about rewriting the catalog contract for an era where agents are first-class consumers of governed data.