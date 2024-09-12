The Snowflake World Tour is making 23 stops around the globe, so you can learn about the latest innovations in the AI Data Cloud in a city near you.

This tour will cover Snowflake’s latest advancements that can help you accelerate AI and application development in your organization while advancing the data foundation that makes it all possible. This includes new capabilities related to Snowflake Cortex, streaming, Iceberg open table formats and more. There will be opportunities to hear from Snowflake executives, network with peers and a lot more!



Whether you’re a developer, a business leader, an IT executive, an administrator or a data scientist, join us at the Snowflake World Tour to discover, learn and experience how Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud can take your company and your career to new frontiers.

What can I expect from the keynotes?

Each opening keynote will explore how industry-leading companies leverage Snowflake to transform their businesses through AI innovation. Nearly half of the keynotes across the globe will be presented by members of our executive team, including CEO, Sridhar Ramaswamy, CFO Mike Scarpelli and CIO/CDO Sunny Bedi.

Our team will unveil the latest innovations in Snowflake’s unified platform that make it easy to break down silos, develop and distribute modern apps and securely empower everyone to utilize AI. You’ll see live demos from Snowflake’s engineering and product teams and hear from some of the best-known global organizations on how they are shaping industries with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

Session tracks

Every city will have a unique set of sessions featuring real-world customer use cases. Whether you want to learn how to set your company up for successful AI implementation in the Strengthen Your Data Foundation track, or have a solid data strategy and are ready to dive into Accelerate Enterprise AI, you can choose the best fit from one of three tracks:

Strengthen Your Data Foundation: Learn how the AI Data Cloud enables you to establish a strong data foundation to scale your business. You’ll learn how Snowflake supports all key architectural patterns (including lakehouse, warehouse, data lake, data mesh and more); how Horizon enables compliance, security and governance at scale; and how to manage cost and optimize performance on Snowflake’s fully managed platform.

Accelerate Enterprise AI: Snowflake makes generative AI for enterprise data secure and easy, giving you the power to deliver AI to everyone. With Snowpark, Snowflake Cortex, Arctic, Streamlit and other innovations, Snowflake is making machine learning and LLMs more accessible, governed and scalable.

Build and Distribute Apps: Explore how to develop high-performance applications with a powerful platform to accelerate time to market and grow your business. Hear from product leaders, developers and customers about how to design, build, optimize and deploy modern applications in the AI Data Cloud.

Where do I find networking opportunities?

After attending the opening keynote and any of the 15+ breakout sessions, swing by the partner expo hall, where attendees can hear about innovations and integrations from Snowflake’s partners. This expo hall will serve as a hub for networking and collaboration throughout the entire event. Then, at the end of the day, there will be a networking party and happy hour. Enjoy appetizers and drinks while continuing conversations with your peers and Snowflake’s data experts.

Where’s the latest information?

Bookmark https://www.snowflake.com/world-tour/ for the most up-to-date information on each stop! For the latest Snowflake news, follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

The event is free! So join us as we usher in the era of Enterprise AI. Invite a colleague to come along and cover more ground, then bring back more insights to share with your team. Here’s how you can find an event near you!









