Embracing Agile Software Delivery and DevOps with Snowflake

DevOps is about automating (in code) every aspect of a software solution, including operations and security. It enables operations and security engineers to use the same techniques software developers use to automate their work. DevOps is one of the key pillars that enable agile software delivery and the following business results:

Faster delivery of software

Greater efficiency

Repeatable, measurable processes

Improved quality of software

Faster innovation

Ability to build the right solution for a given problem

Cheaper delivery of software

Greater return on investment and profitability

But database DevOps (especially for data warehouses) is difficult and has some unique challenges compared with DevOps for applications: