Snowflake Summit is back and we can’t wait to see you in Vegas!
Snowflake Summit 2023 offers an exciting view into what’s possible for you and your organization in a world of data—from cutting-edge innovations, including advancements with generative AI and LLMs, to enabling seamless alignment and data collaboration across your organization.
Snowflake Summit: The World of Data Collaboration is back and will showcase how you can access, build, and monetize data, services, models, and applications in ways that were previously unimaginable.
What can I expect at Summit?
With over 400 sessions featuring 250-plus customer speakers and 178 partners, Snowflake Summit has something for everybody. Hear the latest innovations in the Keynotes, network with industry experts, and choose sessions from 11 tracks with Snowflake customers, partners, and experts in technical deep dives, and hands-on labs that span industries, departmental use cases, and critical data workloads.
Snowflake Summit opening keynote
Join Snowflake CEO Frank Slootman, Co-Founder and President of Product Benoit Dageville, SVP of Product Christian Kleinerman, and Senior Director of Engineering and Founding Engineer Allison Lee as they unveil the next wave of innovations—including advancements in open table formats, generative AI and LLMs, flexible programmability with Snowpark, and much more. You'll see live demos from Snowflake’s Engineering and Product teams, and hear directly from some of the most well-known global organizations on how the Snowflake Data Cloud is helping them unlock their biggest data ambitions.
Builder keynote
The Snowflake Data Cloud enhances collaboration across multiple teams to go from raw data to production-grade data pipelines, ML models, and applications—but how? Join Snowflake product and engineering leaders and developers from leading companies to dive into demos and customer architectures, and learn how you can become part of the Snowflake builder community.
Women in Data hackathon
Kick off your Summit experience by joining the all-female hackathon on June 26. The hackathon is a supportive and inclusive environment with a focus on using data to find ways to improve topics like the gender pay gap, the education gap, gender bias, and inequalities in women's health.
Breakout tracks
We have 11 breakout tracks to fill your day, whether you want to learn how to use data to drive impact in your specific industry with the Industry Impact track, or you want to focus your Summit experience on cybersecurity. Come experience:
- What’s New with Snowflake: Learn about the latest features and capabilities from core platform enhancements to new use cases. Rethink what’s possible with Snowflake and your business.
- Industry Impact: Join both IT and business execs as they explore industry-specific use cases powering better customer experiences and expanded business opportunities, only achievable with the Data Cloud.
- Operating and Optimizing Snowflake: Explore architecting multiple data workloads without resource or security contention. You’ll learn how Snowflake optimizes cost and performance for customers by both minimizing TCO and continuously improving price for performance.
- Modern Data Architectures: Dive into architectural patterns such as data mesh and data vault to solidify your forward-looking data strategies.
- Data Engineering: Learn from Snowflake product experts and customers about best practices for developing faster, more secure, and more reliable pipelines.
- Data Science and ML: Empower yourself and your broader team to build and deploy scalable, repeatable workflows to reap the rewards of the latest and greatest in generative AI and LLMs.
- Collaboration: Discover how you can access the most relevant third-party data sets, nullify the need to copy and move data to collaborate effectively, and even how to monetize your own data apps all within Snowflake.
- Application Development: Learn how to develop high-performance applications, deploy, scale, and grow, all in one centralized, secure space with the Data Cloud.
- Accelerating Analytics: Are you on the hook to get to the insights that much faster? See how Snowflake can power low-latency analytics to get you there.
- Cybersecurity: Learn how the Data Cloud enables security teams to gain visibility across a vast landscape of data to discover potential threats, where they are coming from, and their methods of attack.
- Marketing Analytics: See how leading global brands use the Data Cloud to operate from a single source of truth, build robust customer 360 views to deliver superior experiences, and maximize return on marketing and advertising investments.
How are sessions better this year?
We heard you loud and clear last year, so this year you can reserve seats for sessions. If you’re registered for Summit, you can log in to the Attendee Hub where you can build your agenda and reserve your seats. If you have a reservation, be sure to arrive more than five minutes before the session starts (we would even suggest 10 minutes) to ensure you get your seat. Five minutes before the start time any open seats will be made available to walk-ins on a first-come, first serve basis.
Every track has a mix of session formats including 45-minute breakout sessions, 20-minute theater sessions in Basecamp, and 120-minute hands-on labs. These hands-on labs are a great opportunity to put what you’ve learned into practice with dedicated expert instructors. Don’t forget your laptop!
This year, when you register for Summit, you receive exclusive access to the full library of keynotes, breakout sessions, and select theater session recordings*. Know that after the event you can catch up on all the presentations you missed or want to watch again.
Where do I find networking opportunities?
Anyone who has been to a Snowflake conference before knows there are plenty of chances to network throughout the day. Keep an eye out specifically for daily networking parties and happy hours in Basecamp as well as in the Data Heroes Hub, Industry Pavillion, Customer Experience Center, and Ask the Expert Lounge.
What’s the cost?
Register now until June 24 to get our regular rate of $2,195 USD. The cost at the door is $2,395 USD.
How can I get SnowPro certified at Summit?
Stand out in the data community with a SnowPro certification. In an offer only available at Summit, all SnowPro certifications, including SnowPro Core Certification, SnowPro Advanced Certification, and SnowPro Recertification Exams will be discounted to $150 USD. There’s limited availability so don’t miss this chance!
Where’s the latest information?
Bookmark snowflake.com/summit to get the most up-to-date information on the conference. You can also follow the hashtag #snowflakesummit on social media to get the latest news.
Ready to embrace the power of data? Then be sure to join us at Snowflake Summit 2023! We even have a handy justification letter template at the bottom of our FAQs just in case you need a little help convincing your manager to let you attend Summit. Register today and be a part of the data revolution!
*Not all theater and “executive invite only” sessions will be recorded or made available after the event. Session descriptions within Attendee Hub l indicate which sessions will be recorded.