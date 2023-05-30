We heard you loud and clear last year, so this year you can reserve seats for sessions. If you’re registered for Summit, you can log in to the Attendee Hub where you can build your agenda and reserve your seats. If you have a reservation, be sure to arrive more than five minutes before the session starts (we would even suggest 10 minutes) to ensure you get your seat. Five minutes before the start time any open seats will be made available to walk-ins on a first-come, first serve basis.

Every track has a mix of session formats including 45-minute breakout sessions, 20-minute theater sessions in Basecamp, and 120-minute hands-on labs. These hands-on labs are a great opportunity to put what you’ve learned into practice with dedicated expert instructors. Don’t forget your laptop!

This year, when you register for Summit, you receive exclusive access to the full library of keynotes, breakout sessions, and select theater session recordings*. Know that after the event you can catch up on all the presentations you missed or want to watch again.