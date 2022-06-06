We’re all familiar with looking at visual representations of the earth. Depending on your age, you may remember flat poster maps decorating your classroom walls. Maybe your history teacher had a globe on their desk. Or maybe once upon a time you kept a book of maps in your car for road trips. Still, most of us today are accustomed to looking at our phones for anything related to where we are in the world, or where we’re going.

Let’s focus on that globe on your teacher’s desk for a moment. As a kid (or even as an adult!), you probably spun that globe, maybe letting your fingers glide across the smooth surface as the spherical object rotated round and round. You probably also found your location on the globe and looked at how you might travel to some other interesting country or continent. Perhaps you traced your finger along the path from your current location to that other place. If you did, chances are you didn’t trace the shortest path possible!