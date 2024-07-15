Snowflake understands the complexities of writing SQL better than anyone. Processing more than 5 billion queries daily on our platform (as of April 30, 2024) [1] gives us unparalleled insights into the most complex data challenges. This vast amount of data fuels the development of Copilot, surpassing typical large language models. Not only do we have a unique vantage point into the challenges faced by data analysts, we also possess rich metadata that feeds into Snowflake's dedicated text-to-SQL model, which Copilot leverages in combination with Mistral’s technology.

In essence, Copilot acts as an intelligent assistant that understands the context of your data, resulting in more accurate and relevant SQL code suggestions (based on internal testing) that can boost your productivity. The powerful combination between Snowflake and Mistral unlocks new use cases and brings you improved capabilities:

Effortless text-to-SQL: Simply ask Copilot your data questions in plain English, and it will generate the corresponding SQL queries for you.