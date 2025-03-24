Snowflake Ventures Invests in DataOps.live Bringing Advanced DevOps Capabilities to the AI Data Cloud

Today’s organizations recognize the importance of data-driven decision-making, but the process of setting up a data pipeline that’s easy to use, easy to track and easy to trust continues to be a complex challenge. Reducing time to success allows organizations to see immediate value from their data investments and scale up productivity.
Our investment in DataOps.live, a SaaS platform for data engineering and operations, will help Snowflake users accelerate that timeline. DataOps.live allows organizations to quickly set up data pipelines in Snowflake at scale and improve continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) for data operations. Leading international enterprises such as Eutelsat and Roche Diagnostics use DataOps.live in Snowflake to optimize and scale their data engineering workflows.
DataOps.live keeps users at the forefront of data engineering
DataOps.live works together with Snowflake to augment and extend native Snowflake features, resulting in advanced DataOps workflows for Snowflake customers. Snowflake and DataOps.live’s integrated solutions simplify the development, testing and deployment of data workflows. In particular, DataOps.live operationalizes dbt™ projects to accelerate business value, bridging the gap between dbt development and deployment at scale.
This is Snowflake Ventures’ second investment in DataOps.live, demonstrating the continuing partnership between the two organizations and their shared commitment to exceptional data engineering and DataOps capabilities for Snowflake customers. DataOps.live previously achieved Elite Tier Partner Status and was recently recognized as Snowflake’s 2024 Product Growth Partner of the Year.
Through the Snowflake and DataOps.live partnership, customers can rapidly develop, test and release data products, while increasing data engineering team productivity by as much as 10x and reducing costs by up to 60%. In addition, DataOps.live continues to add advanced, full-featured data engineering solutions for new Snowflake feature releases, based on a multiyear shared product development roadmap. Snowflake customers will soon be able to quickly and seamlessly access the DataOps.live platform through Snowflake Marketplace, via a Snowflake Native App and a no-cost “frictionless” trial experience.
Following our investment, Snowflake and DataOps.live will continue to work together to enhance data engineering and DataOps workflows — making it faster and easier for Snowflake customers to manage their data lifecycle.