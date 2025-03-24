Snowflake Ventures Invests in DataOps.live Bringing Advanced DevOps Capabilities to the AI Data Cloud

DataOps.live works together with Snowflake to augment and extend native Snowflake features, resulting in advanced DataOps workflows for Snowflake customers. Snowflake and DataOps.live’s integrated solutions simplify the development, testing and deployment of data workflows. In particular, DataOps.live operationalizes dbt™ projects to accelerate business value, bridging the gap between dbt development and deployment at scale.

This is Snowflake Ventures’ second investment in DataOps.live, demonstrating the continuing partnership between the two organizations and their shared commitment to exceptional data engineering and DataOps capabilities for Snowflake customers. DataOps.live previously achieved Elite Tier Partner Status and was recently recognized as Snowflake’s 2024 Product Growth Partner of the Year.

Through the Snowflake and DataOps.live partnership, customers can rapidly develop, test and release data products, while increasing data engineering team productivity by as much as 10x and reducing costs by up to 60%. In addition, DataOps.live continues to add advanced, full-featured data engineering solutions for new Snowflake feature releases, based on a multiyear shared product development roadmap. Snowflake customers will soon be able to quickly and seamlessly access the DataOps.live platform through Snowflake Marketplace, via a Snowflake Native App and a no-cost “frictionless” trial experience.

Following our investment, Snowflake and DataOps.live will continue to work together to enhance data engineering and DataOps workflows — making it faster and easier for Snowflake customers to manage their data lifecycle.