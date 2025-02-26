According to McKinsey, generative AI will drive four key shifts in enterprise technology, including the rise of autonomous AI data agents that automate workflows and surface insights in real-time. These agents will transform work patterns, optimize IT architectures, and reshape organizational structures to enhance decision-making and reduce operational costs. As businesses adopt these capabilities, they stand to unlock significant productivity gains and create new competitive advantages.

We're excited to announce today that Snowflake has invested in Genesis Computing, which offers a platform, natively built on Snowflake, that allows both technical and non-technical users to create data agents that can automate data-centric tasks for Business Analysts, Data Engineers, and Data Ops teams.

Genesis refers to these autonomous data agents as “Genbots,” which operate natively in the AI Data Cloud. With secure access to corporate documents and data, Genbots seamlessly integrate with collaboration tools such as email, G-Suite, Jira, Teams, Slack, and more. These Genbots work alongside humans and other bots to increase productivity and unlock insights that allow businesses to drive more value from their data.

Genesis was founded by two former Snowflake executives – Matt Glickman and Justin Langseth – and was built to run natively on Snowflake. We’re delighted that they saw the value in building an application specifically for the AI Data Cloud, where they can take advantage of our scalable cloud architecture and instant access to thousands of enterprises through the Snowflake Marketplace. Genesis offers a consumption-based pricing model and Snowflake users can apply their Snowflake credits to the use of Genesis, making adoption faster and simpler.

At Snowflake’s annual developer conference, BUILD 2024, Genesis highlighted how using the Snowflake Native App Framework Integration with Snowpark Container Services (now generally available on AWS and public preview on Microsoft Azure), they were able to launch their first GenBot in weeks.

This is another example of how we’re investing in tools and capabilities to help Snowflake customers maximize the benefits of generative AI. The AI Data Cloud already makes it easy to deploy Large Language Models and build new generative AI-powered applications, and Genesis adds the ability for enterprises to easily automate their data lifecycle. We're thrilled to support Matt, Justin, and the entire Genesis team as they embrace the AI Data Cloud and build the autonomous data agents platform for the enterprise that unlock new levels of efficiency and value.