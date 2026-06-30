Enterprise-ready by design

Enterprises want to move agentic AI into production fast. With Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet 5, agents can handle complex, long-running tasks with greater consistency and reduced supervision, driving real work forward at scale.

With multiple entry points from CoCo to Snowflake CoWork, Cortex AI Functions and Cortex Inference, customers can easily adopt this capability and accelerate their path to high-impact, production-ready agentic AI at scale.

Learn more

Read our Snowflake Summit 2026 launch announcement for Snowflake CoWork, and learn more about it here.

Read our Snowflake Summit 2026 announcement for Snowflake CoCo, and learn more about it here.

Gain insights from structured and unstructured data with Snowflake CoWork via this quickstart.

Forward-looking statements