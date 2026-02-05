Announcing Claude Opus 4.6 on Snowflake Cortex AI

We are thrilled to announce the availability of Claude Opus 4.6, Anthropic’s most capable model, on Snowflake Cortex AI. As a launch partner with Anthropic, we're providing same-day availability of Claude Opus 4.6 in private preview in the US with support for EU coming soon. It is available within the secure Snowflake perimeter for use with Cortex Code, Cortex AI Functions and Cortex REST API and will be coming soon in Snowflake Intelligence.
Claude Opus 4.6
Opus 4.6 is Anthropic’s new premium frontier model and its most intelligent and agentic to date. It’s capable of driving tasks forward while autonomously planning, executing and course correcting with minimal input. The agentic behavior is highly steerable, allowing fine-grained control over both decision-making and levels of autonomy.
What you can do with Claude Opus 4.6 on Snowflake
Opus 4.6 joins other leading frontier models in Snowflake Cortex AI, enabling a wide range of enterprise use cases, all within Snowflake’s security and governance perimeter. With Claude Opus 4.6, you can:
- Speed up development with Cortex Code: Snowflake’s AI coding agent actually understands your enterprise data, governance and workflows, enabling teams to go from idea to production quickly without breaking trust or impacting scale. Now, with Opus 4.6, Cortex Code delivers markedly higher-quality reasoning, code generation and agentic execution, bringing secure, Snowflake-aware assistance directly into Snowsight interface, the CLI and local dev tools. For data engineers, analysts and builders, it turns natural language into production-ready pipelines, analytics and AI agents — collapsing weeks of glue work into minutes, while staying fully governed, interoperable and enterprise-grade. You can try Claude Opus 4.6 in preview using
/modelcommand within the CLI:
- Build advanced enterprise intelligence agents: Snowflake Intelligence introduces a new category of agents designed to transform how organizations work, collaborate and innovate by fostering a truly data-driven culture. Every employee, regardless of technical depth, can ask complex questions in natural language, uncover the “why” behind every “what” and take confident action, all within Snowflake’s secure and governed perimeter. For developers, admins and builders, Opus 4.6 will extend this foundation, enabling the creation of advanced agents that reason across complex data, write and execute code autonomously and orchestrate analytical and operational workflows.
- Analyze structured and unstructured data with unparalleled precision: Cortex AI Functions make it easy to build scalable AI pipelines across multimodal enterprise data using SQL. Cortex AI Functions deliver high-performance processing at a lower cost than manually orchestrated AI pipelines, enabling trusted insights across the enterprise while maintaining the security and governance capabilities Snowflake is known for. For example, with the AI_COMPLETE function, analysts can apply natural language instructions directly in SQL, leveraging frontier models such as Opus 4.6.
SELECT AI_COMPLETE(
'claude-opus-4-6',
PROMPT('Review the following financial filing and summarize key revenue trends, margin changes, and any notable risk factors mentioned: {0}', my_table.filing)) FROM my_table
- Developers can build AI applications closer to their secure data: Use the Cortex REST API to build agentic enterprise applications within the Snowflake security perimeter. They can leverage new capabilities such as Opus 4.6’s adaptive thinking to enable the model to decide how much to think on a task. Developers can get started quickly using the Anthropic SDK by pointing it to their Snowflake Cortex REST API endpoint, enabling a seamless integration with familiar Anthropic tooling.
import httpx
import anthropic
token = <snowflake_access_token>
http_client = httpx.Client(
headers={"Authorization": f"Bearer {token}"},
verify=False, # Disable SSL verification for internal endpoints
)
client = anthropic.Anthropic(
api_key="not-used", # Required but overridden by Bearer auth
base_url="https://<snowflake_account_url>.snowflakecomputing.com/api/v2/cortex",
http_client=http_client,
default_headers={"Authorization": f"Bearer {token}"},
)
response = client.messages.create(
model="claude-opus-4-6",
max_tokens=1024,
messages=[
{
"role": "user",
"content": "Pull the latest usage and billing details for customer ACME-4921 and flag anything unusual.",
}
],
)
print(response.content[0].text)
Get started with Anthropic’s Claude Opus 4.6 on Snowflake today
We are thrilled to announce the availability of Claude Opus 4.6, Anthropic’s most capable model, on Snowflake Cortex AI. As a launch partner with Anthropic, we're providing same-day availability of Claude Opus 4.6 in private preview in the U.S., with support for EU coming soon. It is available within the secure Snowflake perimeter for use with Cortex Code, Cortex AI Functions and Cortex REST API and will be coming soon in Snowflake Intelligence.
Learn more
Read our launch announcement for Cortex Code, and learn more about it here.
Watch the Snowflake Intelligence demo to see these capabilities in action.
Gain insights from structured and unstructured data with Snowflake Intelligence via this quickstart.
Forward-looking statements
This article contains forward-looking statements, including about our future product offerings, and are not commitments to deliver any product offerings. Actual results and offerings may differ and are subject to known and unknown risk and uncertainties. See our latest 10-Q for more information.