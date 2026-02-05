Announcing Claude Opus 4.6 on Snowflake Cortex AI

We are thrilled to announce the availability of Claude Opus 4.6, Anthropic’s most capable model, on Snowflake Cortex AI. As a launch partner with Anthropic, we're providing same-day availability of Claude Opus 4.6 in private preview in the US with support for EU coming soon. It is available within the secure Snowflake perimeter for use with Cortex Code, Cortex AI Functions and Cortex REST API and will be coming soon in Snowflake Intelligence.

Claude Opus 4.6

Opus 4.6 is Anthropic’s new premium frontier model and its most intelligent and agentic to date. It’s capable of driving tasks forward while autonomously planning, executing and course correcting with minimal input. The agentic behavior is highly steerable, allowing fine-grained control over both decision-making and levels of autonomy.