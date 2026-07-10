Cross-Region AI Inference, Data Residency and Sovereignty: How Snowflake Is Designed to Earn Your Trust

The question every enterprise CISO is asking

The moment AI becomes part of a regulated workflow, a predictable question arrives from the security and compliance team:

"Where does my data go when I call an AI function? Can it leave my region? Can it leave my cloud provider? Is it stored anywhere? Is it cached?"

These are not hypothetical concerns. They are the questions that block AI adoption in financial services, healthcare, the public sector and many organizations subject to GDPR, NIS2, DORA or sector-specific data residency mandates.

This blog provides an architecture-grounded deep-dive into Snowflake's AI security model — how Snowflake Cortex AI handles inference, what happens when inference crosses a region boundary, how AI outputs are classified and protected by your encryption keys, how Snowflake Horizon Catalog provides a robust governance layer over every AI interaction. It also covers Cortex Code, Snowflake's AI coding assistant, which follows the same end-to-end security model.

Part 1: The architecture — what actually happens when you call an AI model

Three scenarios, one security boundary

Snowflake Cortex inference works across three architectural patterns. Understanding which applies to your deployment is the foundation for every data residency conversation.

We define two types of models:

Self-hosted models: Open models that run on Snowflake GPUs, such as Mistral, DeepSeek, Llama and Snowflake models.

Frontier state-of-the-art models (STOM): The models provided by OpenAI, Anthropic and Gemini, which run on CSP infrastructure (aka closed models)

No model vendor lock-in

Snowflake Cortex AI supports a broad portfolio of both self-hosted open-source and frontier models, all accessible through a single, unified API. If a specific model becomes unavailable in a region or is discontinued by its provider, customers can seamlessly switch to any other model in the catalog — without changing their application code or data pipelines. This model-agnostic architecture helps eliminate AI vendor lock-in at the infrastructure level.

Scenario 1 — Same-region inference (self-hosted models)

This is the most straightforward case. Your Snowflake account and the GPU cluster hosting the model are in the same CSP region.