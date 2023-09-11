Data privacy regulations are sweeping across the globe, with some 71% of countries worldwide adopting data protection and privacy legislation. This wide adoption of legislation requires organizations that store or process personally identifiable information (PII) to have greater control over that data, and better transparency about how they store it.

The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), one of the more well-known and far-reaching of these privacy regulations, went into effect on May 25, 2018. GDPR imposes obligations on organizations that collect and store personal information and, more importantly, levies fines on those that violate GDPR. Anything deemed a violation can cost the offending organization up to 20 million euros or 4% of the company’s global revenue, whichever is higher.

Canada, in addition to being one of those 71% of countries with data protection and privacy legislation, stands out as an early adopter of privacy legislation. The Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA) went into full effect on January 1, 2004, governing the way Canadian businesses use and disclose personal information. Quebec takes that a step further with its Bill 64, now referred to as Law 25, which modernizes data protection and privacy legislation for Canada’s second most populated province.

Law 25 takes a phased approach to its requirements, with the first group of requirements going into effect on September 22, 2022. The next phases will go into effect in September 2023 and September 2024, respectively. At the time of this writing, phase 1 is in our privacy rearview mirror, but phase 2 quickly approaches.

At the core of Snowflake is data, and the Snowflake Data Cloud is increasingly the central platform for many organizations’ data strategies. Among the many reasons Snowflake is integral to an organization’s data strategy is the out-of-the-box security-related features. In today’s rapidly changing regulatory and compliance landscape, use of these features allows customers to keep critical data secure and monitor that data for auditing purposes.

As the start date for phase 2 of Law 25 approaches, Snowflake customers that regularly collect, use, disclose, retain or delete PII of Quebec residents are navigating how to meet the demands of the new regulation. This blog post specifically addresses the highlighted sections in P-39.1 – Act respecting the protection of personal information in the private sector. These highlighted sections are of particular importance because sections will be enforced as soon as September 22, 2023. I’d also like to offer some perspective on how best to handle issues such as a person’s right to rectification, data portability, data deletion and restriction of data processing.

Under Law 25, privacy impact assessments are outlined in Division I.1, Section 3.2, which states that “Any person carrying on an enterprise must establish and implement governance policies and practices regarding personal information that ensure the protection of such information.” Snowflake provides a rich set of product security features to further protect personal information. Many customers evaluating how to protect personal information and minimize access to data look specifically to data governance in Snowflake features.

Complementary to those features are data security features that customers can and should consider when securing their Snowflake account, including secure access to Snowflake, standards-based and strong authentication/authorization methods, granular role-based access controls, encryption of data in transit and at rest, and audit activity for continuous monitoring. Snowflake has achieved a number of industry certifications, which allows Snowflake customers to have confidence in the underlying platform and the security of its backend.

Division I.1 3.2 outlines the responsibilities to establish and implement governance policies and practices regarding PII. While this is really about identifying people and processes, a thorough evaluation of the Snowflake governance features mapped to customer-defined policies allows customers to set a data governance architecture that meets the demands of their business. There are a number of data governance operating models that I see working with Snowflake as a centralized data repository for personal information.