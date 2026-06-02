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Blog/Dentro l’azienda/Accelerare l’era agentica: celebriamo i vincitori di Snowflake Partner Award 2026
JUN 02, 2026/Lettura: 4 minDentro l’azienda

Accelerare l’era agentica: celebriamo i vincitori di Snowflake Partner Award 2026

Photo of Amy Kodl
Amy Kodl
Outline of a snowboarder with the Snowflake logo and the Snowflake Summit 26 logo

Mentre diamo il via allo Snowflake Summit 2026, mi colpisce una consapevolezza potente: i nostri partner non si stanno più limitando a prepararsi al futuro dell’AI, ma lo stanno definendo attivamente. E non solo: lo stanno utilizzando per trasformarsi, mentre i loro settori vengono rivoluzionati. Lo Snowflake Partner Network (SPN) si è evoluto in un motore globale di competenze specializzate, trasformando le promesse dell’AI Data Cloud in una realtà tangibile per i clienti di tutto il mondo.

Oggi ho il privilegio di celebrare i visionari e i creatori che hanno fissato un nuovo punto di riferimento per l’eccellenza con gli Snowflake Partner Award 2026. Questi premi riconoscono i migliori partner del nostro ecosistema, che innovano senza sosta, offrono valore concreto ai clienti e dimostrano una vera eccellenza nei rispettivi settori.

Metodo di valutazione FY26

Quest’anno abbiamo valutato i premi sulla base sia dell’innovazione tecnica sia di risultati di business verificabili. Abbiamo preso in considerazione case study che presentano implementazioni innovative, valutate in base all’impatto sui clienti, alla scalabilità e all’uso creativo di funzionalità come Snowflake CoCo, insieme a metriche quantitative come la crescita dei consumi, le certificazioni dei team e i go-live di successo.

Senza ulteriori indugi, ecco i vincitori dei Snowflake Partner Award 2026!

Snowflake Services

  • Global Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: Deloitte
  • Global Snowflake Services AI Partner of the Year 2026: phData
  • Global Snowflake Services Implementation Partner of the Year 2026: Accenture
  • AMER Snowflake Services Implementation Partner of the Year 2026: phData
  • EMEA Snowflake Services Implementation Partner of the Year 2026: EY
  • APJ Snowflake Services Implementation Partner of the Year 2026: NTT Data
  • Global Snowflake Services Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: Slalom
  • AMER Snowflake Services Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: IBM
  • EMEA Snowflake Services Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: Capgemini
  • APJ Snowflake Services Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: Accenture
  • AMER Snowflake Services Growth Partner of the Year 2026: evolv Consulting
  • EMEA Snowflake Services Growth Partner of the Year 2026: Datalab
  • APJ Snowflake Services Growth Partner of the Year 2026: Mantel

Industry Snowflake Services

  • Financial Services Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: EY
  • Healthcare e Life Sciences Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: Accenture
  • Manufacturing & Industries Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: Deloitte
  • Marketing & Advertising Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: DAS42
  • Media & Entertainment Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: Spaulding Ridge
  • Public Sector Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026 (SLED): Archetype
  • Public Sector Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026 (FED): GDIT
  • Retail & Consumer Goods Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: Tredence
  • Telecom Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: kipi.ai, part of Capgemini

Snowflake Resale

  • AMER Snowflake Resale Partner of the Year 2026: CDW
  • EMEA Snowflake Resale Partner of the Year 2026: Softcat
  • APJ Snowflake Resale Partner of the Year 2026: MegazoneCloud

Snowflake Products

  • Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 — AI/ML Data Science Tooling: Posit
  • Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 — AI Platform: Dataiku
  • Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 — AI Tooling: Kumo
  • Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 — Agentic Transformation: Elementum
  • Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 — Agentic Analytics: Hex
  • Data Integration Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: dbt Labs
  • Business Intelligence Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: Sigma Computing
  • Data Governance Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: Monte Carlo
  • Startup Program Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: dltHub
  • Global Snowflake Product Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: Posit
  • AMER Snowflake Product Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: Glean
  • EMEA Snowflake Product Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: LSEG
  • APJ Snowflake Product Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: Dataiku
  • AMER Snowflake Product Growth Partner of the Year 2026: Blue Yonder
  • EMEA Snowflake Product Growth Partner of the Year 2026: Sigma Computing
  • APJ Snowflake Product Growth Partner of the Year 2026: Braze

Industry Snowflake Products

  • Financial Services Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: Fiserv, Inc.
  • Retail & Consumer Goods Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: NielsenIQ
  • Media & Entertainment Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: TransUnion
  • Healthcare e Life Sciences Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: Verato
  • Marketers & Advertisers Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: Hightouch
  • Manufacturing & Industrials Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: Yes Energy
  • Telecom Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: RelationalAI

Snowflake CoCo Catalysts

Quest’anno siamo entusiasti di presentare il CoCo Catalyst Award, che premia i partner early adopter che utilizzano Snowflake CoCo per democratizzare l’AI Data Cloud. CoCo può accelerare i cicli di sviluppo, riducendoli da settimane a giorni. Questi primi vincitori sono all’avanguardia nell’adozione di CoCo e generano risultati trasformativi per i nostri clienti.

  • CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026 — Services Global Adoption: Accenture

  • CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026 — Services AMS Adoption: BlueCloud

  • CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026 — Services EMEA Adoption: INFOMOTION

  • CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026 — Services APJ Adoption: NTT Data

  • CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026 — DCP Adoption: dbt Labs

  • CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026 — DCP Adoption: Sigma Computing

  • CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026 — Impactful Customer Story: CitiusTech

  • CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026 — Impactful Customer Story: Cognizant

  • CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026 — Impactful Customer Story: evolv Consulting

Lo slancio verso il futuro

Mentre celebriamo questi vincitori, vorrei sottolineare che la qualità e il volume delle candidature di quest’anno hanno reso le nostre decisioni finali più difficili che mai. Ai nostri partner che quest’anno non hanno ricevuto un riconoscimento: i vostri contributi restano fondamentali per la nostra missione e la qualità delle customer story è stata eccezionale. Lo slancio che stiamo costruendo insieme è ciò che rende l’ecosistema Snowflake il più dinamico del settore. Ai nostri vincitori 2026, congratulazioni! Grazie per il vostro impegno costante nel fare di più con i dati e l’AI. 

Iscrivetevi allo Snowflake Partner Network e unitevi a noi mentre continuiamo a superare i confini di ciò che è possibile nell’AI Data Cloud.

 

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