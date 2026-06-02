Mentre diamo il via allo Snowflake Summit 2026, mi colpisce una consapevolezza potente: i nostri partner non si stanno più limitando a prepararsi al futuro dell’AI, ma lo stanno definendo attivamente. E non solo: lo stanno utilizzando per trasformarsi, mentre i loro settori vengono rivoluzionati. Lo Snowflake Partner Network (SPN) si è evoluto in un motore globale di competenze specializzate, trasformando le promesse dell’AI Data Cloud in una realtà tangibile per i clienti di tutto il mondo.

Oggi ho il privilegio di celebrare i visionari e i creatori che hanno fissato un nuovo punto di riferimento per l’eccellenza con gli Snowflake Partner Award 2026. Questi premi riconoscono i migliori partner del nostro ecosistema, che innovano senza sosta, offrono valore concreto ai clienti e dimostrano una vera eccellenza nei rispettivi settori.

Metodo di valutazione FY26

Quest’anno abbiamo valutato i premi sulla base sia dell’innovazione tecnica sia di risultati di business verificabili. Abbiamo preso in considerazione case study che presentano implementazioni innovative, valutate in base all’impatto sui clienti, alla scalabilità e all’uso creativo di funzionalità come Snowflake CoCo, insieme a metriche quantitative come la crescita dei consumi, le certificazioni dei team e i go-live di successo.

Senza ulteriori indugi, ecco i vincitori dei Snowflake Partner Award 2026!

Snowflake Services

Global Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: Deloitte

Global Snowflake Services AI Partner of the Year 2026: phData

Global Snowflake Services Implementation Partner of the Year 2026: Accenture

AMER Snowflake Services Implementation Partner of the Year 2026: phData

EMEA Snowflake Services Implementation Partner of the Year 2026: EY

APJ Snowflake Services Implementation Partner of the Year 2026: NTT Data

Global Snowflake Services Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: Slalom

AMER Snowflake Services Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: IBM

EMEA Snowflake Services Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: Capgemini

APJ Snowflake Services Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: Accenture

AMER Snowflake Services Growth Partner of the Year 2026: evolv Consulting

EMEA Snowflake Services Growth Partner of the Year 2026: Datalab

APJ Snowflake Services Growth Partner of the Year 2026: Mantel

Industry Snowflake Services

Financial Services Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: EY

Healthcare e Life Sciences Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: Accenture

Manufacturing & Industries Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: Deloitte

Marketing & Advertising Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: DAS42

Media & Entertainment Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: Spaulding Ridge

Public Sector Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026 (SLED): Archetype

Public Sector Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026 (FED): GDIT

Retail & Consumer Goods Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: Tredence

Telecom Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: kipi.ai, part of Capgemini

Snowflake Resale

AMER Snowflake Resale Partner of the Year 2026: CDW

EMEA Snowflake Resale Partner of the Year 2026: Softcat

APJ Snowflake Resale Partner of the Year 2026: MegazoneCloud

Snowflake Products

Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 — AI/ML Data Science Tooling: Posit

Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 — AI Platform: Dataiku

Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 — AI Tooling: Kumo

Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 — Agentic Transformation: Elementum

Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 — Agentic Analytics: Hex

Data Integration Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: dbt Labs

Business Intelligence Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: Sigma Computing

Data Governance Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: Monte Carlo

Startup Program Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: dltHub

Global Snowflake Product Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: Posit

AMER Snowflake Product Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: Glean

EMEA Snowflake Product Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: LSEG

APJ Snowflake Product Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: Dataiku

AMER Snowflake Product Growth Partner of the Year 2026: Blue Yonder

EMEA Snowflake Product Growth Partner of the Year 2026: Sigma Computing

APJ Snowflake Product Growth Partner of the Year 2026: Braze

Industry Snowflake Products

Financial Services Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: Fiserv, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: NielsenIQ

Media & Entertainment Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: TransUnion

Healthcare e Life Sciences Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: Verato

Marketers & Advertisers Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: Hightouch

Manufacturing & Industrials Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: Yes Energy

Telecom Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: RelationalAI

Snowflake CoCo Catalysts

Quest’anno siamo entusiasti di presentare il CoCo Catalyst Award, che premia i partner early adopter che utilizzano Snowflake CoCo per democratizzare l’AI Data Cloud. CoCo può accelerare i cicli di sviluppo, riducendoli da settimane a giorni. Questi primi vincitori sono all’avanguardia nell’adozione di CoCo e generano risultati trasformativi per i nostri clienti.

CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026 — Services Global Adoption: Accenture

CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026 — Services AMS Adoption: BlueCloud

CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026 — Services EMEA Adoption: INFOMOTION

CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026 — Services APJ Adoption: NTT Data

CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026 — DCP Adoption: dbt Labs

CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026 — DCP Adoption: Sigma Computing

CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026 — Impactful Customer Story: CitiusTech

CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026 — Impactful Customer Story: Cognizant

CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026 — Impactful Customer Story: evolv Consulting

Lo slancio verso il futuro

Mentre celebriamo questi vincitori, vorrei sottolineare che la qualità e il volume delle candidature di quest’anno hanno reso le nostre decisioni finali più difficili che mai. Ai nostri partner che quest’anno non hanno ricevuto un riconoscimento: i vostri contributi restano fondamentali per la nostra missione e la qualità delle customer story è stata eccezionale. Lo slancio che stiamo costruendo insieme è ciò che rende l’ecosistema Snowflake il più dinamico del settore. Ai nostri vincitori 2026, congratulazioni! Grazie per il vostro impegno costante nel fare di più con i dati e l’AI.

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