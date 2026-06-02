Mentre diamo il via allo Snowflake Summit 2026, mi colpisce una consapevolezza potente: i nostri partner non si stanno più limitando a prepararsi al futuro dell’AI, ma lo stanno definendo attivamente. E non solo: lo stanno utilizzando per trasformarsi, mentre i loro settori vengono rivoluzionati. Lo Snowflake Partner Network (SPN) si è evoluto in un motore globale di competenze specializzate, trasformando le promesse dell’AI Data Cloud in una realtà tangibile per i clienti di tutto il mondo.
Oggi ho il privilegio di celebrare i visionari e i creatori che hanno fissato un nuovo punto di riferimento per l’eccellenza con gli Snowflake Partner Award 2026. Questi premi riconoscono i migliori partner del nostro ecosistema, che innovano senza sosta, offrono valore concreto ai clienti e dimostrano una vera eccellenza nei rispettivi settori.
Metodo di valutazione FY26
Quest’anno abbiamo valutato i premi sulla base sia dell’innovazione tecnica sia di risultati di business verificabili. Abbiamo preso in considerazione case study che presentano implementazioni innovative, valutate in base all’impatto sui clienti, alla scalabilità e all’uso creativo di funzionalità come Snowflake CoCo, insieme a metriche quantitative come la crescita dei consumi, le certificazioni dei team e i go-live di successo.
Senza ulteriori indugi, ecco i vincitori dei Snowflake Partner Award 2026!
Snowflake Services
- Global Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: Deloitte
- Global Snowflake Services AI Partner of the Year 2026: phData
- Global Snowflake Services Implementation Partner of the Year 2026: Accenture
- AMER Snowflake Services Implementation Partner of the Year 2026: phData
- EMEA Snowflake Services Implementation Partner of the Year 2026: EY
- APJ Snowflake Services Implementation Partner of the Year 2026: NTT Data
- Global Snowflake Services Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: Slalom
- AMER Snowflake Services Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: IBM
- EMEA Snowflake Services Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: Capgemini
- APJ Snowflake Services Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: Accenture
- AMER Snowflake Services Growth Partner of the Year 2026: evolv Consulting
- EMEA Snowflake Services Growth Partner of the Year 2026: Datalab
- APJ Snowflake Services Growth Partner of the Year 2026: Mantel
Industry Snowflake Services
- Financial Services Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: EY
- Healthcare e Life Sciences Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: Accenture
- Manufacturing & Industries Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: Deloitte
- Marketing & Advertising Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: DAS42
- Media & Entertainment Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: Spaulding Ridge
- Public Sector Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026 (SLED): Archetype
- Public Sector Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026 (FED): GDIT
- Retail & Consumer Goods Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: Tredence
- Telecom Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: kipi.ai, part of Capgemini
Snowflake Resale
- AMER Snowflake Resale Partner of the Year 2026: CDW
- EMEA Snowflake Resale Partner of the Year 2026: Softcat
- APJ Snowflake Resale Partner of the Year 2026: MegazoneCloud
Snowflake Products
- Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 — AI/ML Data Science Tooling: Posit
- Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 — AI Platform: Dataiku
- Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 — AI Tooling: Kumo
- Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 — Agentic Transformation: Elementum
- Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 — Agentic Analytics: Hex
- Data Integration Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: dbt Labs
- Business Intelligence Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: Sigma Computing
- Data Governance Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: Monte Carlo
- Startup Program Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: dltHub
- Global Snowflake Product Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: Posit
- AMER Snowflake Product Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: Glean
- EMEA Snowflake Product Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: LSEG
- APJ Snowflake Product Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: Dataiku
- AMER Snowflake Product Growth Partner of the Year 2026: Blue Yonder
- EMEA Snowflake Product Growth Partner of the Year 2026: Sigma Computing
- APJ Snowflake Product Growth Partner of the Year 2026: Braze
Industry Snowflake Products
- Financial Services Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: Fiserv, Inc.
- Retail & Consumer Goods Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: NielsenIQ
- Media & Entertainment Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: TransUnion
- Healthcare e Life Sciences Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: Verato
- Marketers & Advertisers Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: Hightouch
- Manufacturing & Industrials Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: Yes Energy
- Telecom Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: RelationalAI
Snowflake CoCo Catalysts
Quest’anno siamo entusiasti di presentare il CoCo Catalyst Award, che premia i partner early adopter che utilizzano Snowflake CoCo per democratizzare l’AI Data Cloud. CoCo può accelerare i cicli di sviluppo, riducendoli da settimane a giorni. Questi primi vincitori sono all’avanguardia nell’adozione di CoCo e generano risultati trasformativi per i nostri clienti.
CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026 — Services Global Adoption: Accenture
CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026 — Services AMS Adoption: BlueCloud
CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026 — Services EMEA Adoption: INFOMOTION
CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026 — Services APJ Adoption: NTT Data
CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026 — DCP Adoption: dbt Labs
CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026 — DCP Adoption: Sigma Computing
CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026 — Impactful Customer Story: CitiusTech
CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026 — Impactful Customer Story: Cognizant
CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026 — Impactful Customer Story: evolv Consulting
Lo slancio verso il futuro
Mentre celebriamo questi vincitori, vorrei sottolineare che la qualità e il volume delle candidature di quest’anno hanno reso le nostre decisioni finali più difficili che mai. Ai nostri partner che quest’anno non hanno ricevuto un riconoscimento: i vostri contributi restano fondamentali per la nostra missione e la qualità delle customer story è stata eccezionale. Lo slancio che stiamo costruendo insieme è ciò che rende l’ecosistema Snowflake il più dinamico del settore. Ai nostri vincitori 2026, congratulazioni! Grazie per il vostro impegno costante nel fare di più con i dati e l’AI.
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