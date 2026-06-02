Al dar el pistoletazo de salida a Snowflake Summit 2026, me invade una idea poderosa: nuestros partners ya no se limitan a prepararse para el futuro de la inteligencia artificial (IA), sino que lo están definiendo activamente. Y no solo eso, la están utilizando para transformarse mientras sus negocios se ven sacudidos por las disrupciones. Snowflake Partner Network (SPN) ha evolucionado hasta convertirse en un motor global de experiencia especializada, que convierte la promesa del AI Data Cloud en una realidad tangible para clientes de todo el mundo.
Hoy tengo el privilegio de celebrar a los visionarios y creadores que han establecido un nuevo referente de excelencia a través de los Snowflake Partner Awards 2026. Estos premios reconocen a los mejores partners de nuestro ecosistema, que innovan sin descanso, aportan un valor medible a los clientes y demuestran una verdadera excelencia en sus campos.
Método de evaluación del año fiscal 2026
Este año, hemos evaluado los premios en función tanto de la innovación técnica como de los resultados empresariales verificables. Hemos tenido en cuenta casos prácticos que muestran implementaciones innovadoras, evaluadas por su impacto en el cliente, su escalabilidad y el uso creativo de funciones como Snowflake CoCo, junto con métricas cuantitativas como el crecimiento del consumo, las certificaciones de los equipos y los lanzamientos exitosos.
Sin más preámbulos, ¡estos son los ganadores de los Snowflake Partner Awards 2026!
Servicios de Snowflake
- Global Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: Deloitte
- Global Snowflake Services AI Partner of the Year 2026: phData
- Global Snowflake Services Implementation Partner of the Year 2026: Accenture
- AMER Snowflake Services Implementation Partner of the Year 2026: phData
- EMEA Snowflake Services Implementation Partner of the Year 2026: EY
- APJ Snowflake Services Implementation Partner of the Year 2026: NTT DATA
- Global Snowflake Services Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: Slalom
- AMER Snowflake Services Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: IBM
- EMEA Snowflake Services Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: Capgemini
- APJ Snowflake Services Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: Accenture
- AMER Snowflake Services Growth Partner of the Year 2026: evolv Consulting
- EMEA Snowflake Services Growth Partner of the Year 2026: Datalab
- APJ Snowflake Services Growth Partner of the Year 2026: Mantel
Servicios de Snowflake por sector
- Financial Services Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: EY
- Healthcare & Life Sciences Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: Accenture
- Manufacturing & Industries Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: Deloitte
- Marketing & Advertising Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: DAS42
- Media & Entertainment Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: Spaulding Ridge
- Public Sector Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026 (SLED): Archetype
- Public Sector Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026 (FED): GDIT
- Retail & Consumer Goods Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: Tredence
- Telecom Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: kipi.ai, parte de Capgemini
Reventa de Snowflake
- AMER Snowflake Resale Partner of the Year 2026: CDW
- EMEA Snowflake Resale Partner of the Year 2026: Softcat
- APJ Snowflake Resale Partner of the Year 2026: MegazoneCloud
Productos de Snowflake
- Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 — AI/ML Data Science Tooling: Posit
- Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 — AI Platform: Dataiku
- Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 — AI Tooling: Kumo
- Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 — Agentic Transformation: Elementum
- Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 — Agentic Analytics: Hex
- Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 — Data Integration: dbt Labs
- Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 — Business Intelligence: Sigma Computing
- Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 — Data Governance: Monte Carlo
- Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 — Startup Program: dltHub
- Global Snowflake Product Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: Posit
- AMER Snowflake Product Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: Glean
- EMEA Snowflake Product Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: LSEG
- APJ Snowflake Product Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: Dataiku
- AMER Snowflake Product Growth Partner of the Year 2026: Blue Yonder
- EMEA Snowflake Product Growth Partner of the Year 2026: Sigma Computing
- APJ Snowflake Product Growth Partner of the Year 2026: Braze
Productos de Snowflake por sector
- Financial Services Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: Fiserv, Inc.
- Retail & Consumer Goods Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: NielsenIQ
- Media & Entertainment Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: TransUnion
- Healthcare & Life Sciences Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: Verato
- Marketers & Advertisers Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: Hightouch
- Manufacturing & Industrials Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: Yes Energy
- Telecom Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: RelationalAI
Snowflake CoCo Catalysts
Este año nos complace presentar el premio CoCo Catalyst Award, que reconoce a los partners pioneros en la adopción que utilizan Snowflake CoCo para democratizar el AI Data Cloud. CoCo permite acelerar los ciclos de desarrollo, reduciéndolos de semanas a días. Estos primeros galardonados están marcando el camino en la adopción de CoCo y aportan resultados transformadores a nuestros clientes.
CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026 — Services Global Adoption: Accenture
CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026 — Services AMS Adoption: BlueCloud
CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026 — Services EMEA Adoption: INFOMOTION
CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026 — Services APJ Adoption: NTT DATA
CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026 — DCP Adoption: dbt Labs
CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026 — DCP Adoption: Sigma Computing
CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026 — Impactful Customer Story: CitiusTech
CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026 — Impactful Customer Story: Cognizant
CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026 — Impactful Customer Story: evolv Consulting
El futuro que construimos juntos
Aunque celebramos a estos ganadores, quiero subrayar que la gran calidad y el enorme volumen de candidaturas de este año han hecho que nuestras decisiones finales fueran más difíciles que nunca. A nuestros partners que no han recibido reconocimiento este año: vuestras contribuciones siguen siendo esenciales para nuestra misión y la calidad de las historias de clientes ha sido excepcional. El impulso que estamos generando juntos es lo que convierte al ecosistema de Snowflake en el más dinámico del sector. A nuestros ganadores de 2026, ¡enhorabuena! Gracias por vuestro compromiso constante para hacer más con los datos y la IA.
Únete a la Snowflake Partner Network y acompáñanos mientras seguimos ampliando los límites de lo posible en el AI Data Cloud.