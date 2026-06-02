Ao darmos início ao Snowflake Summit 2026, percebo algo poderoso: nossos parceiros já não estão apenas se preparando para o futuro da IA, eles estão ativamente definindo esse futuro. Não só isso, mas também o utilizam para se transformar à medida que seus negócios são impactados por mudanças disruptivas. A Snowflake Partner Network (SPN) evoluiu para se tornar um motor global de expertise especializada, transformando a promessa do AI Data Cloud em uma realidade tangível para clientes em todos os lugares.

Hoje, tenho o privilégio de celebrar os visionários e construtores que estabeleceram um novo benchmark de excelência por meio do Snowflake Partner Award 2026. Esses prêmios reconhecem os principais parceiros do nosso ecossistema que inovam incansavelmente, entregam valor mensurável aos clientes e demonstram verdadeira excelência em suas áreas de atuação.

Método de avaliação do FY26

Neste ano, avaliamos os prêmios com base tanto na inovação técnica quanto em resultados de negócios verificáveis. Consideramos estudos de caso que destacam implementações inovadoras, avaliados quanto ao impacto no cliente, à escalabilidade e ao uso criativo de recursos como o Snowflake CoCo, juntamente com métricas quantitativas, como crescimento do consumo, certificações de equipes e go-lives bem-sucedidos.

Sem mais delongas, aqui estão os vencedores do Snowflake Partner Award 2026!

Snowflake Services

Global Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: Deloitte

Global Snowflake Services AI Partner of the Year 2026: phData

Global Snowflake Services Implementation Partner of the Year 2026: Accenture

AMER Snowflake Services Implementation Partner of the Year 2026: phData

EMEA Snowflake Services Implementation Partner of the Year 2026: EY

APJ Snowflake Services Implementation Partner of the Year 2026: NTT Data

Global Snowflake Services Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: Slalom

AMER Snowflake Services Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: IBM

EMEA Snowflake Services Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: Capgemini

APJ Snowflake Services Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: Accenture

AMER Snowflake Services Growth Partner of the Year 2026: evolv Consulting

EMEA Snowflake Services Growth Partner of the Year 2026: Datalab

APJ Snowflake Services Growth Partner of the Year 2026: Mantel

Industry Snowflake Services

Financial Services Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: EY

Healthcare & Life Sciences Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: Accenture

Manufacturing & Industries Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: Deloitte

Marketing & Advertising Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: DAS42

Media & Entertainment Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: Spaulding Ridge

Public Sector Snowflake Services Partner of the Year (SLED) 2026: Archetype

Public Sector Snowflake Services Partner of the Year (FED) 2026: GDIT

Retail & Consumer Goods Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: Tredence

Telecom Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: kipi.ai, part of Capgemini

Snowflake Resale

AMER Snowflake Resale Partner of the Year 2026: CDW

EMEA Snowflake Resale Partner of the Year 2026: Softcat

APJ Snowflake Resale Partner of the Year 2026: MegazoneCloud

Snowflake Products

Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 — AI/ML Data Science Tooling: Posit

Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 — AI Platform: Dataiku

Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 — AI Tooling: Kumo

Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 — Agentic Transformation: Elementum

Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 — Agentic Analytics: Hex

Data Integration Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: dbt Labs

Business Intelligence Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: Sigma Computing

Data Governance Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: Monte Carlo

Startup Program Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: dltHub

Global Snowflake Product Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: Posit

AMER Snowflake Product Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: Glean

EMEA Snowflake Product Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: LSEG

APJ Snowflake Product Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: Dataiku

AMER Snowflake Product Growth Partner of the Year 2026: Blue Yonder

EMEA Snowflake Product Growth Partner of the Year 2026: Sigma Computing

APJ Snowflake Product Growth Partner of the Year 2026: Braze

Industry Snowflake Products

Financial Services Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: Fiserv, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: NielsenIQ

Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 em Media & Entertainment: TransUnion

Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 em Healthcare & Life Sciences: Verato

Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 em Marketers & Advertisers: Hightouch

Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 em Manufacturing & Industrials: Yes Energy

Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 em Telecom: RelationalAI

Snowflake CoCo Catalysts

Este ano, temos o prazer de apresentar o CoCo Catalyst Award, que reconhece os parceiros de adoção inicial que usam o Snowflake CoCo para democratizar a AI Data Cloud. O CoCo pode acelerar os ciclos de desenvolvimento de semanas para dias. Estes primeiros vencedores estão na vanguarda da adoção do CoCo e da entrega de resultados transformadores para os nossos clientes.

CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026, Services Global Adoption: Accenture

CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026, Services AMS Adoption: BlueCloud

CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026, Services EMEA Adoption: INFOMOTION

CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026, Services APJ Adoption: NTT Data

CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026, DCP Adoption: dbt Labs

CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026, DCP Adoption: Sigma Computing

CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026, Impactful Customer Story: CitiusTech

CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026, Impactful Customer Story: Cognizant

CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026, Impactful Customer Story: evolv Consulting

O impulso que nos espera

Ao celebrarmos estes vencedores, quero ressaltar que a qualidade e o volume das indicações deste ano tornaram nossas decisões finais mais difíceis do que nunca. Aos nossos parceiros que não foram reconhecidos este ano: as suas contribuições continuam essenciais para a nossa missão e a qualidade das histórias de clientes foi excepcional. O impulso que estamos construindo juntos é o que torna o ecossistema da Snowflake o mais dinâmico do setor. Aos nossos vencedores de 2026, parabéns! Agradecemos pelo compromisso incansável em fazer mais com dados e IA.

Inscreva-se na Snowflake Partner Network e junte-se a nós enquanto continuamos a expandir os limites do que é possível na AI Data Cloud.