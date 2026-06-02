Ao darmos início ao Snowflake Summit 2026, percebo algo poderoso: nossos parceiros já não estão apenas se preparando para o futuro da IA, eles estão ativamente definindo esse futuro. Não só isso, mas também o utilizam para se transformar à medida que seus negócios são impactados por mudanças disruptivas. A Snowflake Partner Network (SPN) evoluiu para se tornar um motor global de expertise especializada, transformando a promessa do AI Data Cloud em uma realidade tangível para clientes em todos os lugares.
Hoje, tenho o privilégio de celebrar os visionários e construtores que estabeleceram um novo benchmark de excelência por meio do Snowflake Partner Award 2026. Esses prêmios reconhecem os principais parceiros do nosso ecossistema que inovam incansavelmente, entregam valor mensurável aos clientes e demonstram verdadeira excelência em suas áreas de atuação.
Método de avaliação do FY26
Neste ano, avaliamos os prêmios com base tanto na inovação técnica quanto em resultados de negócios verificáveis. Consideramos estudos de caso que destacam implementações inovadoras, avaliados quanto ao impacto no cliente, à escalabilidade e ao uso criativo de recursos como o Snowflake CoCo, juntamente com métricas quantitativas, como crescimento do consumo, certificações de equipes e go-lives bem-sucedidos.
Sem mais delongas, aqui estão os vencedores do Snowflake Partner Award 2026!
Snowflake Services
- Global Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: Deloitte
- Global Snowflake Services AI Partner of the Year 2026: phData
- Global Snowflake Services Implementation Partner of the Year 2026: Accenture
- AMER Snowflake Services Implementation Partner of the Year 2026: phData
- EMEA Snowflake Services Implementation Partner of the Year 2026: EY
- APJ Snowflake Services Implementation Partner of the Year 2026: NTT Data
- Global Snowflake Services Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: Slalom
- AMER Snowflake Services Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: IBM
- EMEA Snowflake Services Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: Capgemini
- APJ Snowflake Services Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: Accenture
- AMER Snowflake Services Growth Partner of the Year 2026: evolv Consulting
- EMEA Snowflake Services Growth Partner of the Year 2026: Datalab
- APJ Snowflake Services Growth Partner of the Year 2026: Mantel
Industry Snowflake Services
- Financial Services Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: EY
- Healthcare & Life Sciences Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: Accenture
- Manufacturing & Industries Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: Deloitte
- Marketing & Advertising Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: DAS42
- Media & Entertainment Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: Spaulding Ridge
- Public Sector Snowflake Services Partner of the Year (SLED) 2026: Archetype
- Public Sector Snowflake Services Partner of the Year (FED) 2026: GDIT
- Retail & Consumer Goods Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: Tredence
- Telecom Snowflake Services Partner of the Year 2026: kipi.ai, part of Capgemini
Snowflake Resale
- AMER Snowflake Resale Partner of the Year 2026: CDW
- EMEA Snowflake Resale Partner of the Year 2026: Softcat
- APJ Snowflake Resale Partner of the Year 2026: MegazoneCloud
Snowflake Products
- Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 — AI/ML Data Science Tooling: Posit
- Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 — AI Platform: Dataiku
- Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 — AI Tooling: Kumo
- Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 — Agentic Transformation: Elementum
- Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 — Agentic Analytics: Hex
- Data Integration Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: dbt Labs
- Business Intelligence Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: Sigma Computing
- Data Governance Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: Monte Carlo
- Startup Program Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: dltHub
- Global Snowflake Product Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: Posit
- AMER Snowflake Product Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: Glean
- EMEA Snowflake Product Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: LSEG
- APJ Snowflake Product Innovation Partner of the Year 2026: Dataiku
- AMER Snowflake Product Growth Partner of the Year 2026: Blue Yonder
- EMEA Snowflake Product Growth Partner of the Year 2026: Sigma Computing
- APJ Snowflake Product Growth Partner of the Year 2026: Braze
Industry Snowflake Products
- Financial Services Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: Fiserv, Inc.
- Retail & Consumer Goods Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026: NielsenIQ
- Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 em Media & Entertainment: TransUnion
- Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 em Healthcare & Life Sciences: Verato
- Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 em Marketers & Advertisers: Hightouch
- Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 em Manufacturing & Industrials: Yes Energy
- Snowflake Product Partner of the Year 2026 em Telecom: RelationalAI
Snowflake CoCo Catalysts
Este ano, temos o prazer de apresentar o CoCo Catalyst Award, que reconhece os parceiros de adoção inicial que usam o Snowflake CoCo para democratizar a AI Data Cloud. O CoCo pode acelerar os ciclos de desenvolvimento de semanas para dias. Estes primeiros vencedores estão na vanguarda da adoção do CoCo e da entrega de resultados transformadores para os nossos clientes.
CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026, Services Global Adoption: Accenture
CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026, Services AMS Adoption: BlueCloud
CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026, Services EMEA Adoption: INFOMOTION
CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026, Services APJ Adoption: NTT Data
CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026, DCP Adoption: dbt Labs
CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026, DCP Adoption: Sigma Computing
CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026, Impactful Customer Story: CitiusTech
CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026, Impactful Customer Story: Cognizant
CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year 2026, Impactful Customer Story: evolv Consulting
O impulso que nos espera
Ao celebrarmos estes vencedores, quero ressaltar que a qualidade e o volume das indicações deste ano tornaram nossas decisões finais mais difíceis do que nunca. Aos nossos parceiros que não foram reconhecidos este ano: as suas contribuições continuam essenciais para a nossa missão e a qualidade das histórias de clientes foi excepcional. O impulso que estamos construindo juntos é o que torna o ecossistema da Snowflake o mais dinâmico do setor. Aos nossos vencedores de 2026, parabéns! Agradecemos pelo compromisso incansável em fazer mais com dados e IA.
Inscreva-se na Snowflake Partner Network e junte-se a nós enquanto continuamos a expandir os limites do que é possível na AI Data Cloud.