Decision Trees in Machine Learning: A Deep Dive for Data Practitioners

Numerous common decision tree algorithms are available, most of which can be applied to classification and regression tasks. They include:

CART (classification and regression trees)

A widely used algorithm, CART is distinct from other decision tree methods because it always creates binary splits (yes/no) for each feature, focusing on the split that best separates values in the data. For example, a CART model predicting whether a loan should be approved might first split applicants by "income > $50,000" (yes/no) and then continue splitting each group based on other factors, such as whether the applicant's credit score is above 750 and whether the applicant is employed. This is the algorithm behind most production tree implementations, including DecisionTreeClassifier in Snowflake ML.

ID3 (Iterative Dichotomiser 3)

As one of the first popular decision tree algorithms, ID3 splits data into smaller groups by choosing questions that whittle down possible responses until it reaches a desired prediction or recommendation. For example, a spam filter might single out emails with the word "offer," since that word is commonly used in commercial advertisements.

C4.5

C4.5 builds decision trees by asking a series of yes or no questions that split data into smaller groups, making it easier to reach more precise predictions. It improves on ID3 by handling both categorical values (such as "spam" or "not spam") and numeric values (such as "age" or "income"), while working around gaps like missing data. For example, a telecommunications company could use C4.5 to weigh factors like age, location and data usage to compile specific plan options for a customer, even with incomplete information about the prospective customer.

CHAID (Chi-Square Automatic Interaction Detection)

CHAID uses statistical tests to decide where to split, often creating branches with several options at once. For example, a retailer could use it to group customers into age brackets, such as teens, young adults, middle-aged people and seniors in order to predict which demographic group is most likely to respond to a new loyalty program.

Conditional inference trees

Conditional inference trees reduce bias by testing to see if a variable is sufficiently relevant to justify a split. In this way, they differ from regular decision trees like ID3 and CART, which split the data step by step, without testing whether a factor is statistically significant. For example, a regular decision tree might favor "university attended," while a conditional inference tree might drop it as statistically irrelevant to predicting job performance.