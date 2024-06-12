Last Updated: June 12, 2024

최종 업데이트: 2024년 6월 12일

1. Important Terms.

1. 중요 조건.

1.1. These AI Terms are entered into by and between Snowflake and Customer as of the Effective Date and set forth the terms under which Snowflake makes Covered AI Features available for Customer’s use as an Optional Offering. These AI Terms amend and form part of the Customer Agreement. 1.1. 본 AI 약관은 효력발생일 현재 Snowflake와 고객 간에 체결되며, 선택적 오퍼링으로 고객이 사용할 수 있는 대상 AI 기능을 Snowflake가 제공하는 조건을 명시합니다. 본 AI 약관은 고객 계약의 일부를 수정 및 구성합니다. 1.2. Covered AI Features are part of the Service governed by the Customer Agreement. Customer will be charged for use of Covered AI Features pursuant to the Consumption Table incorporated into the Customer Agreement by reference. 1.2. 대상 AI 기능은 고객 계약에 의해 규율되는 본건 서비스의 일부입니다. 고객은 참조를 통해 고객 계약에 포함된 소비표에 따라 대상 AI 기능의 사용에 대해 청구를 받습니다. 1.3. By accessing and using Covered AI Features as an Optional Offering, Customer agrees that it will access and use Covered AI Features solely in accordance with the Customer Agreement, these AI Terms, the Acceptable Use Policy and the Documentation. 1.3. 대상 AI 기능을 선택적 오퍼링으로 접근 및 사용함으로써, 고객은 오로지 고객 계약, 본 AI 약관, 허용된 사용 방침 및 본건 문서에 따라 대상 AI 기능에 접근하고 이를 사용할 것에 동의합니다. 1.4. In the event of any conflict between these AI Terms and the Customer Agreement, these AI Terms will control with respect to the subject matter herein. 1.4. 본 AI 약관과 고객 계약이 충돌하는 경우, 본 AI 약관이 본 약관의 주제에 대해 우선합니다.

2. Definitions. The definitions in Section 8 (Definitions) below apply to these AI Terms. Unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used but not defined herein shall have the meaning given to them in the Customer Agreement.

2. 정의. 하기 제8조(정의)의 정의는 본 AI 약관에 적용됩니다. 달리 명시되지 않는 한, 본 약관에서 사용되었으나 정의되지 않은 대문자로 표기된 용어는 고객 계약에서 해당 용어에 부여된 의미를 가집니다.

3. Data Classification. The data classification of Inputs and Outputs are as set forth on the “Snowflake AI Features” section of the Documentation.

3. 데이터 분류. 입력물 및 출력물의 데이터 분류는 본건 문서의 “Snowflake AI 기능” 섹션에 명시된 바와 같습니다.

4. Customer Responsibilities; Restrictions on Use.

4. 고객의 책임; 사용 제한.

4.1. Subject to Section 6 (Indemnification), Customer is responsible for (i) the lawfulness of all Inputs and (ii) all decisions, actions, or inactions arising from its use of the Covered AI Features, including, without limitation, ensuring such decisions, actions, or inactions comply with applicable laws, regulations, and other legal requirements related to data protection, intellectual property, and the use of artificial intelligence or machine learning.

4.1. 제6조(면책)를 전제로 하여, 고객은 (i) 모든 입력물의 적법성 및 (ii) 대상 AI 기능의 사용으로부터 발생하는 결정, 작위 또는 부작위가 데이터 보호, 지식재산권 및 인공지능이나 머신러닝의 사용과 관련된 적용 법률, 규정 및 기타 법적 요건을 준수하도록 하는 것을 포함하나 이에 한정되지 않는 모든 결정, 작위 또는 부작위에 대한 책임을 부담합니다.

4.2. Customer acknowledges that Outputs may be inaccurate, inappropriate, inefficient, or biased. Customer will implement reasonable practices, including human oversight, to guard against Outputs being used in an unsuitable or unlawful way or in violation of the rights of others.

4.2. 고객은 출력물이 부정확하거나, 부적절하거나, 비효율적이거나, 편향될 수 있음을 인정합니다. 고객은 출력물이 부적합하거나 위법한 방식으로 사용되거나 타인의 권리를 침해하는 것을 방지하기 위해 인간의 감독(human oversight)을 포함한 합리적인 관행을 수행합니다.

4.3. Customer will not (and will not permit any third party to) use any Covered AI Features in violation of the Acceptable Use Policy located at https://www.snowflake.com/ko/legal (or such successor URL as may be designated by Snowflake).

4.3. 고객은 https://www.snowflake.com/ko/legal(또는 Snowflake가 지정하는 후속 URL)에 위치한 허용된 사용 방침을 위반하여 대상 AI 기능을 사용하지 않습니다(그리고 제3자가 이를 사용하도록 허용하지 않습니다).

5. Snowflake Commitments.

5. Snowflake 약정.

5.1. Snowflake will not use Inputs, Outputs or Customer Data to train, re-train or fine-tune any Model that Snowflake makes available to other Snowflake customers.

5.1. Snowflake는 입력물, 출력물 또는 고객 데이터를 사용하여 Snowflake가 다른 Snowflake 고객에게 제공하는 모델을 훈련, 재훈련 또는 미세 조정하지 않습니다.

5.2. Snowflake acknowledges and agrees that Customized Models developed using Customer Data are Customer Data.

5.2. Snowflake는 고객 데이터를 사용하여 개발된 맞춤형 모델이 고객 데이터임을 인정하고 이에 동의합니다.

6. Indemnification. In addition to Snowflake’s indemnification obligations set forth in the Customer Agreement, Snowflake’s obligation to defend and indemnify Customer against third-party intellectual property claims under the Customer Agreement also applies to each Output, subject to the following conditions: (i) Customer must have used Covered AI Features in compliance with the Customer Agreement, these AI Terms, the Acceptable Use Policy, and the Documentation; (ii) while using Covered AI Features to generate the Output, Customer must not have disabled, evaded, disrupted, or interfered with any content filters or other safety systems that are built into the Service; (iii) such third-party intellectual property claim must not arise from any modification of the Output by Customer or any third party; (iv) Customer must not have provided Inputs or taken other actions intended to solicit Outputs likely to infringe or misappropriate any intellectual property right of a third party; (v) Customer must have had sufficient rights to provide any Customer Data or other information that, when used in conjunction with the Covered AI Features, produced the Output; and (vi) Customer must not have used or distributed the Output in a manner that it knew, or should have reasonably been aware, would violate a third party’s trademark or related rights.

6. 면책. 고객 계약에 명시된 Snowflake의 면책 의무에 추가하여, Snowflake가 고객 계약에 따라 제3자의 지식재산권 청구로부터 고객을 방어하고 면책할 의무는 다음과 같은 조건을 전제로 각 출력물에도 적용됩니다: (i) 고객은 고객 계약, 본 AI 약관, 허용된 사용 방침 및 본건 문서를 준수하여 대상 AI 기능을 사용하여야 하고, (ii) 고객은 대상 AI 기능을 사용하여 출력물을 생성하는 동안 본건 서비스에 구축된 컨텐츠 필터 또는 기타 안전 시스템을 비활성화하거나 회피하거나 지장을 주거나 방해해서는 안 되며, (iii) 이러한 제3자 지식재산권 청구는 고객 또는 제3자에 의한 출력물의 변경으로 인하여 발생해서는 안 되고, (iv) 고객은 제3자의 지식재산권을 침해 또는 유용할 가능성이 있는 출력물을 유인하기 위한 입력물을 제공하거나 기타 조치를 취하여서는 안 되며, (v) 고객은 대상 AI 기능과 함께 사용될 때 출력물을 생산하는 고객 데이터 또는 기타 정보를 제공할 수 있는 충분한 권리를 보유하여야 하고, (vi) 고객은 제3자의 상표권 또는 관련 권리를 침해할 것을 알았거나 합리적으로 알고 있었어야 하는 방식으로 출력물을 사용하거나 배포하여서는 안 된다.

7. General

7. 일반 사항.

7.1. The Parties agree that these AI Terms and the Customer Agreement are the complete agreement between the Parties with respect to generally available Covered AI Features and replace any prior oral and/or written communications between the Parties concerning Customer’s use of Covered AI Features. If Customer uses a third-party developed or hosted model to power a Covered AI Feature, Customer must also comply with any such third party’s license terms and/or acceptable use policy identified in the Documentation (collectively, “Third-Party Terms”). Except as amended by these AI Terms, the Customer Agreement remains unchanged and in full force and effect. Snowflake may update these AI Terms from time to time, with such updated version posted to https://www.snowflake.com/ko/legal, or a successor website designated by Snowflake; provided, however, solely in connection with Covered AI Features that are available during the Subscription Term, that no such update to the AI Terms shall materially diminish Snowflake’s obligations hereunder. Customer’s use of any Preview AI Features is outside the scope of these AI Terms and is subject to the separate preview terms between Customer and Snowflake, and if no such terms are in place, then Customer’s use of any Preview AI Features is subject to the Preview Terms of Service located at https://www.snowflake.com/ko/legal (or such successor URL as may be designated by Snowflake).

7.1. 당사자들은 본 AI 약관 및 고객 계약이 일반적으로 이용 가능한 대상 AI 기능과 관련된 당사자들 간의 완전한 합의이며, 고객의 대상 AI 기능 사용에 관한 당사자들 사이의 이전의 구두 및/또는 서면 커뮤니케이션을 대체함에 동의합니다. 고객이 대상 AI 기능을 작동시키기 위해 제3자가 개발하거나 호스팅한 모델을 사용하는 경우, 고객은 또한 본건 문서에서 식별된 해당 제3자의 라이선스 조건 및/또는 허용된 사용 방침(총칭하여 “제3자 조건”이라 함)을 준수하여야 합니다. 본 AI 약관에 의해 수정된 경우를 제외하고, 고객 계약은 변경되지 않고 완전한 효력을 유지합니다. Snowflake는 수시로 본 AI 약관을 업데이트할 수 있으며, 이러한 업데이트 버전은 https://www.snowflake.com/ko/legal 또는 Snowflake가 지정한 후속 웹사이트에 게시됩니다. 단, 구독 기간 동안 이용 가능한 대상 AI 기능에만 해당되며, 이러한 AI 약관의 업데이트가 AI 약관에 따른Snowflake의 의무를 중대하게 감소시키지 않습니다. 고객의 프리뷰 AI 기능 사용은 본 AI 약관의 범위를 벗어나며 고객과 Snowflake 간의 별도의 프리뷰 약관의 적용을 받으며, 이러한 약관이 존재하지 않는 경우, 고객의 프리뷰 AI 기능 사용은 https://www.snowflake.com/ko/legal(또는 스노우가 지정하는 후속 URL)에 위치한 프리뷰 서비스 약관의 적용을 받습니다.

7.2. In addition to any of its other rights or remedies (including, without limitation, any termination rights) set forth in the Customer Agreement, Snowflake reserves the right to suspend the provision of the Covered AI Features to Customer if Snowflake reasonably determines that Customer is in breach of any Third-Party Terms.

7.2. Snowflake는 고객 계약에 명시된 자신의 기타 권리 또는 구제수단(해지권을 포함하나 이에 한정되지 않음)과 별도로, 고객이 제3자 조건을 위반하고 있다고 Snowflake가 합리적으로 판단하는 경우 고객에게 대상 AI 기능을 제공하는 것을 중지할 권리를 보유합니다.

8. Definitions

8. 정의.

8.1. “AI Terms” means these Snowflake AI Terms located at https://www.snowflake.com/ko/legal/ (or such successor URL as may be designated by Snowflake).

8.1. “AI 약관”은 https://www.snowflake.com/ko/legal/(또는 Snowflake가 지정하는 후속 URL)에 위치한 본 스노플레이크 AI 약관을 의미합니다.

8.2. “Cloud Provider” has the meaning ascribed to such term in the Security Addendum.

8.2. “클라우드 제공자”는 보안 부록에서 정한 의미를 가집니다.

8.3. “Covered AI Features” means any generally available features listed on the “Snowflake AI Features” section of the Documentation.

8.3. “대상 AI 기능”은 본건 문서의 “Snowflake AI 기능” 섹션에 열거된 일반적으로 이용 가능한 기능을 의미합니다.

8.4. “Customer Agreement” means that separate written software-as-a-service or cloud agreement governing the Service, or if no such written agreement exists, the Snowflake Terms of Service located at https://www.snowflake.com/ko/legal/ (or such successor URL as may be designated by Snowflake), together with all expressly incorporated addenda, policies, exhibits, attachments, Order Forms, and other terms incorporated by reference therein, as may be amended, entered by and between Customer and Snowflake.

8.4. “고객 계약”은 본건 서비스를 규율하는 별도의 서비스형 소프트웨어 또는 클라우드 서면 계약, 또는 해당 서면 계약이 존재하지 않을 경우, 고객과 Snowflake가 체결하였으며 수정될 수 있는, http://www.snowflake.com/ko/legal/(또는 Snowflake가 지정하는 후속 URL)에 위치한 스노플레이크 서비스 약관 및 이에 명시적으로 포함된 모든 부록, 방침, 별첨, 첨부, 주문서 양식 및 참조로 포함된 기타 조건을 의미합니다.

8.5. “Customized Model” means additional or updated parameters, or weights, developed within the Service in accordance with Customer’s instructions using Customer Data in connection with Models, via techniques such as, but not limited to, parameter efficient fine-tuning or full parameter fine-tuning.

8.5. “맞춤형 모델”은 모델과 관련된 고객 데이터를 사용하여 고객의 지시에 따라, 파라미터 측면에서 효율적인 미세 조정 또는 전체 파라미터 미세 조정을 포함하나 이에 한정되지 않는 기술을 통해, 본건 서비스 내에서 개발된 추가 또는 업데이트된 파라미터 또는 가중치를 의미합니다.

8.6. “Effective Date” means the date of Customer’s initial use of any generally available Covered AI Feature.

8.6. “효력발생일”은 고객이 일반적으로 이용 가능한 대상 AI 기능을 최초로 사용한 날을 의미합니다.

8.7. “Hosting Region” has the meaning ascribed to such term in the Data Processing Addendum or DPA.

8.8. “호스팅 지역”은 데이터 처리 부록(DPA)에서 해당 용어에 부여된 의미를 가집니다.

8.9. “Input” means any natural language statement, SQL request, prompt, or query that a User provides to the Service for use with a Covered AI Feature.

8.9. “입력물”은 사용자가 대상 AI 기능과 함께 사용하기 위해 본건 서비스에 제공하는 자연어 진술, SQL 요청, 프롬프트(prompt) 또는 쿼리(query)를 의미합니다.

8.10. “Model” means any artificial intelligence model powering a Covered AI Feature in the Service that is (i) developed, trained, or fine-tuned by Snowflake and/or (ii) licensed or acquired by Snowflake from any third party.

8.10. “모델”은 (i) Snowflake가 개발, 훈련 또는 미세 조정하고/하거나 (ii) 제3자로부터 Snowflake가 라이선싱 또는 취득한, 본건 서비스 내에서 대상 AI 기능을 작동시키는 인공지능 모델을 의미합니다.

8.11. “Optional Offering” has the meaning ascribed to such term in the Customer Agreement or, if such term is not defined in the Customer Agreement, means an optional feature, functionality, or other offering that Customer may use in connection with or as part of the Service, which may be subject to supplemental or separate terms.

8.11. “선택적 오퍼링”은 고객 계약에서 해당 용어에 부여된 의미를 가지거나, 해당 용어가 고객 계약에서 정의되지 않은 경우, 고객이 본건 서비스와 관련하여 또는 본건 서비스의 일부로 사용할 수 있는 선택적 기능 또는 기타 오퍼링을 의미하며, 이는 보충 조건 또는 별도 조건의 적용을 받을 수 있습니다.

8.12. “Output” means any response or result from a Covered AI Feature provided to a Customer within the Service after processing an Input.

8.12. “출력물”은 입력물을 처리한 후 본건 서비스 내에서 고객에게 제공된 대상 AI 기능의 모든 반응 또는 결과를 의미합니다.

8.13. “Party” means either Snowflake or Customer, as applicable.

8.13. “당사자”는 경우에 따라 Snowflake 또는 고객을 의미합니다.

8.14. “Preview AI Features” means any private or public preview feature designated as a Preview AI Feature (or other similar designation) in the Documentation.

8.14. “프리뷰 AI 기능”은 본건 문서에서 프리뷰 AI 기능(또는 기타 유사한 지정)으로 지정된 비공개 또는 공개 프리뷰 기능을 의미합니다.