Last Updated: February 3, 2025

최종 업데이트: 2025 년 2 월 3 일

Use of the Snowflake Offerings (which, for clarity, include the Service) are subject to this acceptable use policy (the “Acceptable Use Policy”).

Snowflake 오퍼링(명확히 하자면, 본건 서비스를 포함함)의 사용은 본 이용 목적 제한 방침(이하 “이용 목적 제한 방침”)의 적용을 받습니다.

Unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used herein but not defined herein have the meanings ascribed to them in the applicable agreements between Customer and Snowflake governing Customer’s use of the Snowflake Offerings (the “Agreement”), or if not defined in the Agreement, in the Snowflake Terms of Service located at https://www.snowflake.com/ko/legal/ (or such successor URL as may be designated by Snowflake) (the “Website”).

달리 명시되지 않는 한, 본 이용 목적 제한 방침에서 사용되면서 정의되지 않은 대문자로 표시된 용어는 고객의 Snowflake 오퍼링 사용을 규율하는 고객과 Snowflake 간의 관련 계약들(이하 “본 계약”)에서 해당 용어에 부여된 의미를 가집니다. 본 계약에서 정의되지 않은 경우, https://www.snowflake.com/ko/legal/(또는 Snowflake가 지정하는 후속 URL)(이하 “웹사이트”)에 위치한 Snowflake서비스 약관에서 해당 용어에 부여된 의미를 가집니다.

I. General Use Restrictions. / 일반적인 사용 제한.

Customer may not:

금지된 행위:

A. Use the Snowflake Offerings in any way that violates or facilitates the violation of applicable law. This includes:

적용 법률을 위반하거나 위반을 용이하게 하는 방식으로 Snowflake 오퍼링을 사용하는 행위. 이는 다음을 포함합니다:

1. Engaging in illegal activity such as terrorism; cybersecurity crime; organized crime; or child sexual exploitation or the generation of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM);

테러, 사이버 보안 범죄, 조직 범죄 또는 아동 성착취나 아동 성학대물(Child Sexual Abuse Material)의 생성과 같은 불법 행위;

2. Violating copyright, trademark, or other intellectual property laws;

저작권, 상표 또는 기타 지식재산권 법률의 위반 행위;

3. Violating any person’s privacy rights, including by attempting to collect, infer, predict, store, process, or disclose protected or personally identifiable information, such as passwords, account information, credit card numbers, addresses, location, or other contact information without a lawful basis for doing so;

비밀번호, 계정 정보, 신용카드 번호, 주소, 위치 또는 기타 연락처와 같은 보호 대상 정보 또는 개인 식별 정보를 적법한 근거 없이 수집, 추정, 예측, 저장, 처리 또는 공개하려고 시도하는 등 개인정보 보호법을 침해하는 행위;

4. Engaging in the unauthorized practice of any regulated profession, including the financial, legal, or medical/health professions; or

금융, 법률 또는 의료/보건 직종을 포함한 규제 대상 직종의 허가받지 않은 실무에 종사하는 행위; 또는

5. Accessing or authorizing anyone to access the Snowflake Offerings from an embargoed country.

수출 금지 국가에서 Snowflake 오퍼링에 접근하거나 누군가가 접근하도록 허가하는 행위.

B. Use the Snowflake Offerings in any way that could harm them or impair another person’s authorized use of the Snowflake Offerings. This includes:

Snowflake 오퍼링을 손상하거나 다른 사용자의 정당한 사용을 방해할 수 있는 방식으로 Snowflake 오퍼링을 사용하는 행위. 이는 다음을 포함합니다:

1. Attempting to gain unauthorized access to the Snowflake Offerings, acting to deny others’ authorized access to the Snowflake Offerings, or authorizing any third party to inappropriately access or use the Snowflake Offerings on Customer’s behalf (such as sharing a username and password with multiple individuals);

Snowflake 오퍼링에 무단 접근하려고 시도하거나, Snowflake 오퍼링에 대한 다른 사용자의 허가된 접근을 거부하거나, 제3자가 고객을 대신하여 Snowflake 오퍼링에 부적절하게 접근하거나 사용할 수 있도록 허가하는 행위(예: 다수의 개인들과 사용자명 및 비밀번호를 공유);

2. Using the Snowflake Offerings to try to gain unauthorized access to any other service, data, account, system, or network by any means; and

Snowflake 오퍼링을 사용하여 다른 서비스, 데이터, 계정, 시스템 또는 네트워크에 대한 무단 접근을 시도하는 행위; 및

3. Using content or technology that harms, interferes with, or limits Snowflake’s or any other user’s normal operation of Snowflake’s products and services, including monitoring traffic or data.

트래픽 또는 데이터의 모니터링을 포함하여, Snowflake의 제품 및 서비스를 Snowflake 또는 기타 사용자가 정상적으로 운영하는 것을 해하거나 방해하거나 제한하는 콘텐츠 또는 기술을 사용하는 행위.

C. Use the Snowflake Offerings in any way that is intended to harm others (other than normal competition with third parties). This includes:

(제3자와의 정상적인 경쟁이 아닌) 다른 사용자를 해할 목적으로 Snowflake 오퍼링을 사용하는 행위. 이는 다음을 포함합니다:

1. Using the Snowflake Offerings to store, generate, or transmit viruses, malware, malicious code, trojan horses, or anything designed to impair the proper operation of any website or computer system; and

Snowflake 오퍼링을 사용하여 바이러스, 악성 소프트웨어, 악성 코드, 트로이 목마 또는 웹사이트나 컴퓨터 시스템의 적절한 운영을 해하도록 고안된 것을 저장, 생성 또는 전송하는 행위; 및

2. Using the Snowflake Offerings to harm, threaten, stalk, defame, defraud, deceive, or harass anyone for any reason.

Snowflake 오퍼링을 사용하여 이유를 불문하고 누군가를 해하거나, 위협하거나, 스토킹하거나, 명예를 훼손하거나, 사취하거나, 기망하거나, 괴롭히는 행위.

D. Use the Snowflake Offerings to violate Snowflake’s intellectual property rights or otherwise compete with Snowflake. This includes:

Snowflake 오퍼링을 사용하여 Snowflake의 지식재산권을 침해하거나 Snowflake와 경쟁하는 행위. 이는 다음을 포함합니다:

1. Accessing or using any intellectual property in or related to the Snowflake Offerings, except as expressly permitted under the Agreement;

본 계약에 따라 명시적으로 허용된 경우를 제외하고, Snowflake 오퍼링에 대한 또는 이와 관련된 지식재산에 접근하거나 이를 사용하는 행위;

2. Copying the Snowflake Offerings, or any part, feature, function, or user interface thereof, except as expressly allowed for such Snowflake Offerings under the Agreement; and

본 계약에서 해당 Snowflake 오퍼링에 대해 명시적으로 허용된 경우를 제외하고, Snowflake 오퍼링 또는 그 일부, 기능 또는 사용자 인터페이스를 복제하는 행위; 및

3. Using the Snowflake Offerings to assist in the creation of similar or competitive products or services to be used apart from the Service.

Snowflake 오퍼링을 사용하여 본건 서비스와 별도로 사용할 유사하거나 경쟁 제품 또는 서비스의 창출을 지원하는 행위.

E. Engage in cryptocurrency mining or similar activities, except as expressly authorized under the Agreement.

본 계약에서 명시적으로 승인된 경우를 제외하고, 암호화폐 채굴 또는 이와 유사한 활동에 참여하는 행위.

II. Use of Snowflake AI Features. / Snowflake AI 기능의 사용

If Customer elects to use Covered AI Features or Preview AI Features, as described in the Documentation (collectively, the “Snowflake AI Features”), Customer’s use is subject to the following:

고객이 본건 문서에 기재된 바에 따라 대상AI 기능 또는 프리뷰 AI 기능(총칭하여 “Snowflake AI 기능”이라 함)을 사용하기로 선택한 경우, 고객의 사용은 다음을 전제로 합니다:

A. Customer and its Users may not use Snowflake AI Features to make Fully Automated Decisions in domains that affect individual rights or well-being or will have a legal effect on an individual, including decisions relating to finance, employment, healthcare, housing, insurance, social welfare, or other essential goods and services. In these domains, Customer must ensure that the final decision complies with all applicable laws related to such use, including any requirements for human review, special audits and testing, consent, notice, or disclosure. “Fully Automated Decision” means any determination about an individual made entirely by systems and software, including those using artificial intelligence, machine learning and other data processing techniques, without any human involvement or intervention.

고객 및 고객의 사용자는 금융, 고용, 의료, 주택, 보험, 사회복지 또는 기타 필수 재화 및 서비스와 관련된 결정을 포함하여 개인의 권리 또는 복지에 영향을 미치거나 개인에게 법적 영향을 미칠 영역에서 완전히 자동화된 결정을 내리기 위해 Snowflake AI 기능을 사용할 수 없습니다. 이러한 영역에서, 고객은 최종 결정이 인간의 검토, 특별 감사 및 테스트, 동의, 통지 또는 공개에 대한 요건을 포함하여 해당 사용과 관련된 모든 적용 법률을 준수하도록 해야 합니다. “완전히 자동화된 결정”이란 인간의 관여나 개입 없이 인공지능, 머신러닝 및 기타 데이터 처리 기술을 사용하는 것을 포함하여, 시스템 및 소프트웨어에 의해 전적으로 내려지는 개인에 대한 결정을 의미합니다.

B. Customer shall not disable, evade, disrupt, or interfere with any content filters or safety systems that are part of Snowflake AI Features.

고객은 Snowflake AI 기능의 일부인 콘텐츠 필터 또는 안전 시스템을 비활성화하거나 회피하거나 지장을 주거나 방해해서는 안 됩니다.

C. Customer may not misrepresent the origin of any response or result from a Snowflake AI Feature provided to a Customer within the Service after processing an Input (an “Output”) by claiming or implying such Output was created by a human or representing the Output as an original work. Customer may not remove any markings that are automatically applied to an Output to indicate that such Output was artificially generated. Customer will promptly stop using, displaying, or distributing any Output if it receives a claim that such Output violates a third party’s intellectual property rights, or notice that such a claim has been made. Customer shall not use or communicate to third parties any Output in breach of any rules relating to “deepfake” content that are imposed on Customer by applicable law. As used herein, “Input” means any natural language statement, SQL request, prompt, or query that a User provides to the Service for use with a Snowflake AI Feature.

고객은 입력물을 처리한 후 본건 서비스 내에서 고객에게 제공된 Snowflake AI 기능의 모든 반응 또는 결과(이하 “출력물”)이 인간에 의해 창조되었다고 주장하거나 시사하거나, 오해할 수 있게 표현하거나 결과물을 독창적인 작품으로 표현해서는 안 됩니다. 고객은 출력물이 인위적으로 생성되었음을 나타내기 위해 자동으로 출력물에 적용되는 마킹을 제거할 수 없습니다. 고객은 어느 출력물이 제3자의 지식재산권을 침해한다는 청구를 수령하거나 이러한 청구가 있었다는 통지를 수령한 경우, 즉시 해당 출력물의 사용, 전시 또는 배포를 중단합니다. 고객은 적용 법률에 따라 고객에게 부과된 “딥페이크(deepfake)” 콘텐츠에 관한 규칙을 위반하여 출력물을 사용하거나 제3자에게 전달할 수 없습니다. 본 이용 목적 제한 방침에서 사용된 바와 같이, “입력물”은 사용자가 Snowflake AI 기능과 함께 사용하기 위해 본건 서비스에 제공하는 자연어 질의, SQL 요청, 프롬프트 또는 쿼리를 의미합니다.

D. Customer must not use any Snowflake AI Feature without first determining if its use of such feature is effective and safe. The Snowflake AI Features and/or any components thereof are not intended to be used for and Customer shall not use the Snowflake AI Features for: (i) prohibited practices under the European Union Artificial Intelligence Act (the “EU AI Act”) (ii) any use that would result in the Snowflake AI Features being declared a high-risk AI system or that otherwise qualifies as “high-risk” under the EU AI Act or (iii) any use that is sensitive, critical, unsafe, high-risk, or hazardous (including any use that could result in death or serious bodily injury, catastrophic damage, warfare, or the operation of critical infrastructure). Customer is responsible for any decisions, actions, and/or inactions arising from its use of Snowflake AI Features, including ensuring compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and other legal requirements.

고객은 자신의 Snowflake AI 기능의 사용이 효과적이고 안전한지 먼저 판단하지 않고는 Snowflake AI 기능을 사용할 수 없습니다. Snowflake AI 기능 및/또는 그 구성요소는 다음에 사용되는 것으로 의도되지 않았으며, 고객은 Snowflake AI 기능을 다음에 사용할 수 없습니다: (i) 유럽연합 인공지능법(이하 “EU AI법”)에 따른 금지된 관행; (ii) Snowflake AI 기능이 고위험 AI 시스템으로 공표되는 것을 초래하는 사용 또는 EU AI법에 따른 “고위험”에 해당하는 사용; 또는 (iii) 민감하거나, 중대하거나, 안전하지 않거나, 고위험의 또는 위험한 사용(사망 또는 심각한 신체 상해, 재난적 피해, 전쟁 또는 주요 기반시설(critical infrastructure)의 작동을 초래할 수 있는 사용을 포함함). 고객은 적용 법률, 규정 및 기타 법적 요건의 준수를 보장하는 것을 포함하여 자신의 Snowflake AI 기능의 사용으로부터 발생하는 모든 결정, 작위 및/또는 부작위에 대한 책임을 부담합니다.

E. Customer must not use the Snowflake AI Features without appropriately disclosing to end-users any known risks or dangers of its use of Snowflake AI Features.

고객은 자신의 Snowflake AI 기능의 사용에 대해 알려진 위험을 최종 사용자들에게 적절하게 공개하지 않고서는 Snowflake AI 기능을 사용할 수 없습니다.

F. Customer may not use the Snowflake AI Features or any Output to aid in developing, training, re-training, fine-tuning, testing, improving, or enhancing products or services that compete with the Snowflake Offerings, including other artificial intelligence models.

고객은 다른 인공지능 모델을 포함하여 Snowflake 오퍼링과 경쟁하는 제품 또는 서비스의 개발, 훈련, 재훈련, 미세조정, 테스트, 개선 또는 제고를 지원하기 위해 Snowflake AI 기능 또는 출력물을 사용할 수 없습니다.

III. Use of Listings. / 리스팅 사용.

If Customer elects to use Listings as either a Provider or Consumer, as described in the Documentation, Customer’s use is subject to the following:

본건 문서에 기재된 대로 고객이 제공자 또는 소비자로서 리스팅을 사용하기로 선택한 경우, 고객의 사용에는 다음 사항이 적용됩니다:

A. Customer will comply with the Provider and Consumer Policies, made available at https://www.snowflake.com/en/legal/provider-and-consumer-policies/ (or such successor URL as may be designated by Snowflake), as applicable.

고객은 해당되는 https://www.snowflake.com/en/legal/provider-and-consumer-policies/(또는 Snowflake가 지정하는 후속 URL)에 위치한 제공자 및 소비자 방침을 준수해야 합니다.

B. Customer may not advertise or rely on any Snowflake-provided native app security scans or reviews, as described in the Documentation, as part of its own compliance or marketing activities without the prior written consent of Snowflake.

고객은 본건 문서에 설명된 바와 같이 Snowflake에서 제공하는 네이티브 앱 보안 스캔 또는 리뷰를 고객의 준수 활동이나 마케팅 활동의 일부로 광고하거나 의존할 수 없으며, 이를 위해서는 Snowflake의 사전 서면 동의를 받아야 합니다.

IV. Benchmarking. / 벤치마킹

Subject to the use restrictions herein, Customer may conduct benchmark tests of the Service, including the Snowflake AI Features (each a “Test”). With the exception of Tests involving Previews, Customer may publicly disclose, or allow third parties to publicly disclose, the results of the Test as long as (1) Customer shares the Test results with Snowflake reasonably in advance of its disclosure, and (2) the disclosure includes all information necessary to replicate the Test. Test results involving Preview features are confidential and cannot be publicly disclosed without Snowflake’s prior written approval.

본 문서상의 사용 제한에 따라, 고객은 Snowflake AI 기능을 포함한 본건 서비스의 벤치마크 테스트(각각 “테스트”라 함)를 수행할 수 있습니다. 고객은 프리뷰가 포함된 테스트를 제외하고, (1) 고객이 테스트 결과를 공개하기 전에 Snowflake와 합리적으로 공유하고, (2) 공개가 테스트의 복제에 필요한 모든 정보를 포함하는 한, 테스트 결과를 공개하거나 제3자로 하여금 공개하도록 할 수 있습니다. 프리뷰 기능이 포함된 테스트 결과는 기밀이며 Snowflake의 사전 서면 승인 없이 공개될 수 없습니다.

V. Violations. / 위반

Customer will report any violations of this Acceptable Use Policy, or any issues with any of the Snowflake Offerings, including the Service and the Snowflake AI Features, to Snowflake’s General Counsel at [email protected].

고객은 본 이용 목적 제한 방침의 위반 또는 본건 서비스 및 Snowflake AI 기능을 포함하여 Snowflake 오퍼링의 문제점을 [email protected]으로, Snowflake의 법무팀장(General Counsel)에게 보고합니다.

VI. General Terms. / 일반 조건

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in the Agreement, in the event of any conflict between the Agreement and this Acceptable Use Policy, this Acceptable Use Policy shall govern. This Acceptable Use Policy may be updated by Snowflake from time to time upon reasonable notice (which may be provided through the Service or by posting an updated version of this Acceptable Use Policy on the Website). Any violation of this Acceptable Use Policy may result in the suspension or termination of Customer’s access to and use of the Service or other Snowflake Offerings. Customer is responsible for its Users’ compliance with this Acceptable Use Policy and that it will not encourage any third parties to perform activities banned herein.

본 계약의 상반되는 내용에도 불구하고, 본 계약과 본 이용 목적 제한 방침 간에 충돌이 발생하는 경우, 본 이용 목적 제한 방침이 우선합니다. 본 이용 목적 제한 방침은 합리적인 통지 시(본건 서비스를 통해 제공되거나 웹사이트에 본 이용 목적 제한 방침의 업데이트 버전을 게시함으로써 제공될 수 있음) Snowflake에 의해 수시로 업데이트될 수 있습니다. 본 이용 목적 제한 방침을 위반하는 경우, 본건 서비스 또는 기타 Snowflake 오퍼링에 대한 고객의 접근 및 사용은 중단되거나 종료될 수 있습니다. 고객은 자신의 사용자들이 본 이용 목적 제한 방침을 준수하도록 할 책임이 있으며, 본 이용 목적 제한 방침에서 금지된 활동을 수행하도록 제3자에게 권장하지 않습니다.