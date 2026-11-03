Horizon Context brings together knowledge from the tools teams already use. Its out-of-the-box metadata connectors collect schemas, query logs, dashboard definitions and usage signals from sources such as Tableau, Power BI, dbt, SQL Server, Sigma, Omni and PostgreSQL. Cross-platform lineage then traces data from a source database through transformations to the dashboard that displays it. The result is a connected view of your data estate, giving teams a better understanding of where data comes from and how it is used, both inside and outside Snowflake.

To make it something agents can rely on, Snowflake offers three layers of context, each with a distinct role: Snowflake Cortex Sense (public preview soon) infers context automatically, Business Ontology governs business meaning, and Snowflake Semantic Views execute metrics.

Why three layers instead of one? Because each addresses a different problem, and no single layer can do all three well. Cortex Sense gives agents broad coverage of data estates right away, without your team having to first define every table and metric by hand. Business Ontology adds authority where it matters most, so people and agents work from approved business meaning. Semantic Views add precision, so each metric is calculated the same way every time.

The layers are not sequential: Customers can start with whichever layer solves their most pressing problem and add the others as they grow. Some teams may start with glossary needs; others may begin with executable metrics. Regardless of entry point, the three layers give every agent, app and person one consistent, authoritative business context.

Let’s dig into each.