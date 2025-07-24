Generative AI (gen AI) is a rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence that enables machines to generate content, including text, images, video and synthetic data. Unlike traditional AI, which focuses on pattern recognition and predictions, gen AI learns from vast data sets and generates new outputs. It powers applications ranging from personalized marketing and search enhancement to advanced product design and content creation.

To develop and deploy gen AI effectively, a robust architecture is required, enabling seamless data processing, model training, feedback integration, deployment and monitoring. Additionally, different types of AI models, such as large language models (LLMs), generative adversarial networks (GANs) and variational autoencoders (VAEs) play a crucial role in shaping gen AI's capabilities.