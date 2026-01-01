Order.co Takes the Pain Out of Procurement with up to 7x Faster Analytics

Thousands in unapproved spending. Countless hours lost to manual invoicing. It doesn’t matter if you’re a small local coffee shop or a national chain: Procurement and payments can be a pain.

That’s why Order.co exists. The AI-powered procurement and spend management platform helps organizations simplify purchasing while gaining greater visibility into company spending, all in one place.

As Order.co’s business continued to grow, so did its need for reliable analytics, customer-facing data products and machine learning workloads. The team’s existing data warehouse was becoming increasingly difficult to scale.

“Our Redshift environment had development workloads, production pipelines, ad hoc analytics and real-time traffic all competing for the same resources,” says Victor Darmadi, Staff Data Engineer at Order.co. “Ad hoc queries could impact production, creating operational risk.” Expanding its existing infrastructure wasn’t the solution. Adding more clusters would increase infrastructure costs while introducing additional operational complexity.

Rather than continuing to scale its legacy architecture, Order.co selected Snowflake to simplify operations, improve performance and establish a modern data foundation capable of supporting future AI innovation.