Orchid Security Uses Data at Speed and Scale to Protect Thousands of Client Applications

Data is a valuable asset to any modern organization, but if sensitive data gets into the wrong hands it can have major repercussions. Those looking to protect their data know that compromised credentials present a significant security risk, leading to data breaches, noncompliance and financial loss. That’s why robust identity security is integral to protecting what matters most. At the same time, in a world where AI agents are being introduced at a rapid rate, keeping application access verified and authorized is only growing harder.

For many organizations, gaining visibility of who has access to what is a significant challenge, and one that often requires specialist support. Orchid Security solves that challenge, making identity behavior transparent to its clients, detecting risk, presenting results in intuitive dashboards and enforcing policies to automate remediation. The result is full visibility of any identities across any applications, and a much simpler way of keeping access in the right hands.

While the end result is simplicity for its customers, achieving it is extremely complicated. The company works with large enterprises, each with millions of accounts across human and agent users and thousands of applications. To manage this massive amount of data, Orchid Security uses Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud.

Using Snowflake, the company can ingest data at any scale, incorporate AI workflows to automate and accelerate analysis, and quickly surface insights to provide a near real-time view of potential risk.