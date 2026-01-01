Flock Safety Scales AI and Data Analytics with Snowflake

When Flock Safety set out to modernize its analytics platform, the public safety technology company faced a decision many fast-growing organizations encounter: invest months in a consultant-led migration or trust its own engineers to lead the transformation.

The Analytics Data Platform team chose the latter.

Led architecturally by Staff Data Platform Architect Grayson Rains and supported by the Data Platform Leader Cory Woytasik, a four-person project team migrated roughly 200 terabytes of production data from Amazon Redshift to Snowflake in just four months, less than half the timeline originally proposed, while dramatically improving performance and reducing operating costs.

More importantly, the migration fundamentally changed the role of the team.

Instead of spending valuable engineering time managing infrastructure, Flock Safety’s data platform engineers now focus on delivering AI capabilities, governance and operational data products that create value across the business.