Flock Safety Scales AI and Data Analytics with Snowflake
Led by a four-person project team, Flock Safety migrates 200 TB from Amazon Redshift to Snowflake in four months, cutting warehouse costs by up to 60% and transforming its data platform for the AI era.
50–60%Reduction in monthly data warehouse operating costs
200 TBMigrated from Amazon Redshift to Snowflake
IndustryTechnology
LocationAtlanta, Georgia
Taking on an enterprise migration with a lean team
When Flock Safety set out to modernize its analytics platform, the public safety technology company faced a decision many fast-growing organizations encounter: invest months in a consultant-led migration or trust its own engineers to lead the transformation.
The Analytics Data Platform team chose the latter.
Led architecturally by Staff Data Platform Architect Grayson Rains and supported by the Data Platform Leader Cory Woytasik, a four-person project team migrated roughly 200 terabytes of production data from Amazon Redshift to Snowflake in just four months, less than half the timeline originally proposed, while dramatically improving performance and reducing operating costs.
More importantly, the migration fundamentally changed the role of the team.
Instead of spending valuable engineering time managing infrastructure, Flock Safety’s data platform engineers now focus on delivering AI capabilities, governance and operational data products that create value across the business.
Story highlights
Lower cost: Flock Safety reduced monthly warehouse costs by 50 to 60% through more efficient compute utilization.
Better performance: The Analytics Data Platform team accelerated analytics workloads by 4x, reducing runtimes from 2 to 3 hours to 30 to 45 minutes.
Future-proof platform: The team built a scalable foundation for AI and conversational analytics for nearly 1,000 business users.
Outgrowing Redshift
As Flock Safety expanded, so did the demands placed on its data platform.
The team’s responsibilities stretched well beyond business intelligence. They supported analytics across the company, enabled data science workloads and maintained infrastructure serving nearly a thousand internal users.
But Amazon Redshift increasingly became a bottleneck.
Integrations with modern data tools lagged behind the rest of the industry, metadata couldn’t easily flow downstream into BI platforms, and routine administration required far more engineering effort than the team wanted to spend maintaining infrastructure.
“We were always months behind on being able to do some of the things we were reading about,” says Cory Woytasik. “Integrations simply weren’t there, and we knew there were capabilities we were missing.”
For Rains, the operational burden was equally concerning.
“The amount of administrative overhead on Redshift compared to Snowflake is just absolutely massive,” he says. “We were getting to the point where we’d either have to hire additional specialists or move to a platform that a lean engineering team could actually manage.”
At the same time, Flock Safety was beginning to explore conversational analytics and broader AI initiatives, capabilities the team believed would be significantly easier to build on Snowflake.
The amount of administrative overhead on Redshift compared to Snowflake is just absolutely massive."
Grayson Rains
Betting on engineering expertise
Rather than outsourcing the migration to a consulting partner, Flock Safety chose to execute the project internally.
The decision was driven by one advantage: experience.
Rains had implemented Snowflake previously and understood both the platform and the team’s existing architecture well enough to recognize that the migration could move much faster than traditional implementation timelines suggested.
“We had enough experience that we weren’t starting from square one, so we decided to deliver the migration ourselves,” says Woytasik.
Instead of treating the proof of concept as disposable work, the team designed it as though it was a mini-migration.
Terraform patterns, infrastructure design, migration scripts and validation processes built during the proof of concept became reusable assets throughout the production rollout.
Snowflake’s technical teams provided guidance on sizing and best practices, while Flock Safety retained ownership of architecture and execution from start to finish.
4x
Faster analytics workloads
Engineering for speed
One of the principles Rains emphasized throughout the migration was avoiding unnecessary processes.
Rather than spending weeks building a rigid implementation plan, the team focused on understanding technical dependencies while allowing ingestion pipelines, transformations, infrastructure and BI integrations to progress in parallel.
“Don’t have a strict plan,” Rains advises. “Have a very rough plan. Most things can be done in parallel.”
That philosophy allowed a four-person project team to accomplish work typically associated with much larger implementation efforts while remaining flexible as new requirements emerged throughout the project.
The result was a migration completed in approximately four months, with the final month devoted primarily to partner integrations and cleanup rather than core platform work.
Helping the team move even faster with AI
Artificial intelligence became a force multiplier throughout the migration.
Under Rains’ technical leadership, the team combined AI-assisted development with disciplined engineering practices to automate much of the repetitive work involved in migrating warehouses.
AI generated migration scripts, converted SQL syntax between Redshift and Snowflake, and helped engineers rapidly build Python-based validation tools capable of verifying hundreds of terabytes of migrated data.
Without these tools, creating a comprehensive validation framework would have required substantially more engineering effort.
“We’re not Python experts,” says Woytasik. “In a matter of days we had validation tooling that we were able to use across almost every source to prove our data quality after migrating.”
The emphasis on automated validation gave leadership confidence that data quality remained intact throughout the migration while allowing the engineering team to maintain an aggressive delivery schedule.
Snowflake allows us to truly become a data platform for the company instead of simply managing the database where the data lives.
Grayson Rains
Driving lower costs, faster analytics and a better platform
After migrating approximately 200 TB of data, Flock Safety immediately began realizing measurable business value.
The team reorganized its Snowflake environment into logical layers that more closely aligned with its dbt project, simplifying governance while making the platform easier for analysts and engineers to navigate.
Snowflake’s flexible compute architecture also enabled significantly more efficient warehouse utilization.
The results were immediate.
Monthly warehouse operating costs fell by 50 to 60%.
Core analytics transformations that previously required two to three hours now complete in approximately 30 to 45 minutes.
Metadata now flows seamlessly into downstream BI tools, making data easier to discover while reducing support requests from business users.
Just as importantly, engineers spend far less time maintaining infrastructure and considerably more time building capabilities that move the business forward.
“We were able to structure our Snowflake infrastructure much more efficiently,” says Rains. “As a result, we were able to save somewhere around 50 to 60 percent month-to-month on our run costs.”
For a lean engineering organization, those gains extend well beyond infrastructure savings. They create bandwidth for innovation.
Building the foundation for AI and governance
With the migration complete, Flock Safety’s ambitions have expanded well beyond reporting.
The Analytics Data Platform team is investing in conversational analytics, AI-assisted development with Snowflake CoCo, stronger governance and operational data products that serve teams across the company.
For Woytasik, Snowflake’s governance capabilities represent an opportunity to build on Flock Safety’s existing data governance program and make those practices more accessible across the organization.
“As regulatory requirements continue to evolve, having governance capabilities embedded directly within the platform helps us scale what we’re already doing,” he explains. “We can classify and tag sensitive data more consistently, making it easier for both technical and business users to understand and work with trusted data.”
Meanwhile, Rains sees an even broader transformation underway.
“Our team started as the Data Architecture team,” he says. “We’re now the Analytics Data Platform team.”
That distinction matters.
Rather than primarily operating and maintaining the company’s data warehouse, the team is evolving into an organization-wide data platform that enables analytics, AI, governance and operational decision-making across Flock Safety.
“Snowflake allows us to truly become a data platform for the company instead of simply managing the database where the data lives.”
By reducing operational complexity and strengthening the foundation for governance and AI, Snowflake has shifted the team’s focus from maintaining infrastructure to enabling innovation, positioning Flock Safety to move faster as AI becomes central to the future of analytics.