BlackRock and Snowflake Partner to Unlock Deeper Insights on Aladdin

BlackRock, a leading asset manager with over $11 trillion in assets under management, strives to help everyone experience financial well-being. The company’s technology platform, Aladdin, unifies the investment management process, providing a common data language within an organization to enable scale, provide insights and support business transformation. Aladdin technology enables complex data aggregation across public and private markets — powering scale and data-driven decisions for 150+ of the world’s leading financial institutions.

The partnership with Snowflake further enhances the firm’s ability to deliver timely, reliable data that informs its clients’ decision-making. Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud is a core component of some of the organization’s key commercial offerings, such as Aladdin® Data Cloud (ADC), which is Aladdin’s managed data-as-a-service platform that provides investment professionals with a scalable way to integrate data from multiple sources and accelerate innovation.

With Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud as part of BlackRock’s internal architecture, there’s a single source for the ingestion, storage and organization of first- and third-party data. Millions of derived analytics from BlackRock’s proprietary processes are stored within Snowflake and distributed through reports, dashboards and applications within the organization.