Cubic³ Processes 10x the Data for No Extra Cost — While Connecting 25 Million Vehicles

High-value mobile assets like luxury cars are meant to offer a sense of freedom. However, the connectivity these vehicles rely on is often subject to heavy restrictions such as regional regulations, roaming limits and other barriers that can make it more expensive — or outright impossible — to connect to navigation and entertainment services. Cubic³ aims to bring true freedom to mobile assets by managing and coordinating mobile, satellite and ISP connectivity for 25 million vehicles in over 200 countries.

With its connectivity platform, Cubic³ creates a bridge between vehicle manufacturers and mobile carriers, internet providers and satellite internet services. However, delivering consistent, connected experiences worldwide generates and demands huge volumes of data.

“We were seeing massive growth in the data we were managing, the sources it was coming from and the customers generating it,” says Richard Springer, Director of Data and Business Intelligence at Cubic³. “And we were finding that our data pipelines and processes were becoming more complex and costly to maintain.”

To get the scalability and low-risk data pipelines it needed to handle its growing data volumes, Cubic³ turned to Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud running on Azure. With Snowflake, Cubic³ has doubled its customer base while maintaining cost controls and high performance — and finding a platform for continued innovation simultaneously.