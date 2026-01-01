Aviv Unifies 25 Years of Disparate Legacy Data to Shape the Future of Digital Real Estate

Whether it’s finding a forever home or looking for the perfect rental in a new city, the decisions we make about where we live impact every facet of our lives. The Aviv Group is on a mission to make these decisions easier and help everyone find their “perfect place.”

Aviv is one of the world’s largest digital real estate tech operators, providing valuations, classifieds and realtor services in France, Belgium and Germany. Central to its offering is a dedication to delivering innovative products and services that shape the future of buying, selling and renting. And those models require timely, accurate data at scale.

However, with seven different brands operating in different countries, Aviv’s data was spread across numerous stacks built on a range of technologies, from 2002 Microsoft SQL servers to Google BigQuery.

“Everybody had data in different places, so if we wanted a top-level view of basic key metrics like revenue or our customers, it used to take weeks of effort,” says Kshira Saagar, Chief Data and AI Officer at the Aviv Group.

To remedy this, Aviv built a new infrastructure from the ground up on Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud with a goal of consolidating data, ensuring it had the integrity and availability to support AI use cases, and improving organizationwide decision-making. As a result, it has dramatically reduced engineering effort, now delivers consistent information to all brands from a single source of truth and has reduced time to insight from days to minutes through AI agents.