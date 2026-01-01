Novo Transforms Patient Care With Agentic AI
The care leader brought its commercial data onto Snowflake, giving thousands of users self-service analysis and answers in plain language.
900 TBCommercial data unified on Snowflake
20%Year-on-year growth
IndustryHealthcare & Life Sciences
LocationCopenhagen, Denmark
Story highlights
- Building the foundation for an agentic AI future: With close to 900 TB of data in Snowflake, Novo is creating the foundation to bring AI deeper into the business. The company is exploring agentic systems and conversational BI to help business leaders and marketing teams interact directly with data and accelerate decision-making.
- Scaling data to support rapid growth: Novo has grown by almost 20% year on year for the past four years while expanding its ambition to reach 60 million patients by 2030. Snowflake provides the scalable data foundation to support this growth and help turn data into impact across the organisation.
- Putting data to work for patients: Novo is bringing its data together on Snowflake to better understand patient needs and generate insights at scale. By creating a strong data foundation, the company is turning data into action — with the ultimate goal of improving patients’ lives.
Video Transcript
Shankha Bhattacharya
Whatever we do, we do with one motive. That’s to improve our patients’ lives. One of the biggest things is for us to understand our patients. Snowflake plays a big part in doing that.
Loïc Giraud
Novo Nordisk is a Danish headquartered company operating in almost 80 countries and is trying to address chronic disease with specificity on weight loss management and diabetes. We serve 45 million patients, and we have an ambition to get to 60 million by 2030.
Anja Leth Zimmer
We, as a company, have really recognized the strategic importance of making data available, making it accessible to better understand the patient needs. AI plays a pivotal role.
Shankha Bhattacharya
We knew that if we have to generate insights — and insights at this scale using AI — we need to make our data foundation work. Now we house all the data assets within Snowflake. We have close to 900 terabytes of data sitting in Snowflake.
Loïc Giraud
Snowflake is a key component in how we manage our data, specifically in functions like marketing and commercial. Snowflake is the only platform we are using to have a single ecosystem that helps our marketing managers understand how they need to work on this data to provide information to the people they serve. Today we have almost 40,000 users that leverage the ecosystem to perform their analysis. We have almost 2,000 researchers and scientists using our data to identify and progress medicines using Snowflake. Our company has been growing almost 20% year on year for the last four years, which is fantastic.
Shankha Bhattacharya
What we are looking at in the future is to convert the entire commercial data into an agentic system. We are thinking about next-generation BI systems, which includes Snowflake’s CoWork as the primary source of conversational agents. Snowflake is a game changer.
Anja Leth Zimmer
What truly motivates me is the impact we can have, and it’s not impact in the company — it’s really impact for our patients. That really excites me a lot.