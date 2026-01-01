I think it's a huge privilege to be working so closely with the animals. That's the most rewarding part. As a child, my dad introduced me to watching animal documentaries. So, it really just sparked my interest to really care for them as much as I can.

Mandai Wildlife Group manages Mandai Wildlife Reserve which is Singapore's nature and wildlife destination. It is home to the Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, River Wonders, Rainforest Wild Adventure, and the Bird Paradise.

Mandai Wildlife Group are a conservation organization. So our role is really to help create a world where people and wildlife can thrive together. Unlike traditional organizations where the focus is on being commercially successful, we have to balance that with conservation using data and AI. How do we bring these two groups together and use that to amplify both sides of the business?

Infinite Lambda is a data AI company and we're on a mission to help organizations like Mandai maximize their potential using AI.

Mandai was facing the same business challenges that many organizations are facing in this new era of AI. The data was spread across different systems. The data needs to be trusted and models are made available in a cost-effective manner. And so it turns out Snowflake is a perfect platform to achieve all that.

With the integration of Snowflake CoWork and Cortex AI, we are able to build an AI agent called Animal 360 that basically allows our vets as well as animal care experts to have a conversation with the data.

Before the Animal 360 agent, I used to spend quite a large number of time to see through all the animal data pages by pages. Right now, I time it is probably 30 seconds. And also the reliability, how accessible it is. So everything at the tip of my finger and then it because it is so mobile, I can use it on my iPhone anywhere I go. And then it really just help me assess those details very very quickly. So that we can actually front it, you know, any discussion with our vet team, with our keepers and within our curator team ourself.

There's a lot of different animals with very different anatomy and very different ways of treating these animals. So to be able to access those insights that conversation with the data is very important and in order to do that obviously we need a very reliable semantic layer built on Snowflake platform.

Mandai has now built the foundations for data and AI that will serve them for the next decade. This is just the beginning but I think the next 10 years are going to be incredibly exciting for the whole organization.

To me, data is power. Then it's my responsibility and then also my team's responsibility to invest in tools that can actually speed up the quality of care that I can give to them.

We built a foundation that our users can trust so that technology can quietly do its job and the wonder of standing in front of a living animal remains a magical moment.