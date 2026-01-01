SPN Live
Accelerate your expertise with our weekly partner webinar series. Connect with Snowflake subject matter experts to gain the skills you need to win customer engagements today and scale tomorrow.
Calendar of Events
September 10: Cortex AI Gateway
Any model, one secure gateway. Learn how Cortex AI Gateway powers trusted AI.
September 17: Partner Programs Update
The Snowflake Partner Network is evolving. Discover key updates and how to position your business to win.
September 24: CoCo Tokenomics
Inside agentic data engineering with CoCo: tokens, routing, and real cost efficiency.
October 1: Solution Spotlight: Build and Use Enterprise Ready AI Agents
Take AI agents from prototype to production with Cortex Agents: accurate retrieval, top models, built-in governance.
Register for upcoming livestreams
Why Attend
Here's why you won't want to miss it
Walk away with concrete takeaways and next steps to confidently solve real-world customer challenges. Align your strategy directly with Snowflake priorities and give your business a competitive edge.
What You'll Learn
- Stay ahead with live demos, best practices, and tailored go-to-market messaging for new capabilities.
- Gain direct access to Snowflake insiders through interactive workshops and spotlights.
- Turn the latest AI, agent, and partner innovations into real business advantages.