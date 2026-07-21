Figure 1: "Debug with CoCo," an engineer tool built on the Managed Agent API with CoCo runtime.

Give your agents a shared capability layer

As agent deployments grow, skill management becomes a bottleneck. Every new agent needs its own list of capabilities, every update needs to be applied across each one individually, and as skill libraries expand, agent specifications become harder to maintain and easier to get out of sync.

Skills Package (in public preview soon) lets you define a curated set of skills once and reference the entire collection in any agent specification with a single URI. When the package is updated, every agent that references it picks up the change automatically. Teams can build a shared capability layer — a standard set of data workflows, domain-specific tools, or approved integrations — and compose new agents on top of it without duplicating or maintaining separate copies.

Reuse tools across agents without rewriting them

Enterprise agent deployments often start with a well-defined agent — one with a carefully curated set of tools, tested integrations and tuned configurations. When a second agent needs some of those same tools, the current approach is to duplicate the tool definitions: copy the spec, maintain two copies and keep them in sync whenever something changes.

Agent Toolset (in public preview soon) lets you reference another agent's tools directly in your current agent's specification. A single line points to the source agent, and all its tools are available immediately — no redefinition required. When the source agent's tools are updated, every agent referencing that toolset inherits the change automatically. Teams can define a canonical set of tools once — a shared data access layer, a standard set of search integrations, a common MCP configuration — and compose new agents on top of it without duplicating or diverging from the original.

Optimize context building for your agents

A large enterprise deployment with connections to GitHub, Slack, Jira, Salesforce and internal MCP servers can easily accumulate dozens of tools. Before answering a single question, an agent may spend tens of thousands of tokens loading tool definitions into context.

Tool Search (in public preview soon) will address this through progressive disclosure. Instead of loading every tool definition upfront, the agent will search its tool library at inference time and will load only the definitions relevant to the current task. At scale, this will be more than a performance optimization — it can improve accuracy by reducing context window pressure and will enable agents to operate across tool ecosystems that would otherwise be impractical to load all at once.

Run your agent

Running long tasks shouldn't block your app

Some tasks take minutes, not milliseconds. Reconciling monthly financial data, generating a comprehensive research report, processing a batch of customer contracts — these aren't jobs where you can hold an HTTP connection open.

The Async Agent API (generally available soon) lets agents run these tasks in the background. Callers receive a run_id immediately and retrieve responses when the task is complete.

The agent runs to completion — or pauses if it requires user input — and the result is available when ready. Long-running agent workflows can now execute entirely within the managed runtime, without requiring custom queuing or orchestration infrastructure.

From raw data to polished output, securely, in one agent run

The Code Execution Tool (in public preview soon) gives Cortex Agents access to a secure, sandboxed Python environment where they can process data, run calculations, generate visualizations and produce polished outputs — PDFs, PowerPoint presentations, charts — without leaving Snowflake.

The sandbox runs Python 3.12 and includes numpy and pandas by default. Additional packages can be retrieved from PyPI through the Artifact Repository. External network access can be scoped through named integrations. Each execution runs in an isolated environment. Agent generated code cannot access your data without explicit permissions. This allows an agent to complete an entire workflow — from analyzing a data set to producing a formatted PDF report — within a single run.

Pause, correct and continue your workflow

You might ask an agent to analyze two years of financial data and then realize you actually need five. Or you notice it heading down an unhelpful path and want to redirect it before it finishes.

Interrupt and Resume (generally available soon) gives builders a first-class API for human steering. Stop the agent, send a correction, and it picks up from where it left off.

The agent pauses, stores its work and waits for the next instruction, eliminating the need to build custom state management or recovery logic around interrupted workflows.

One managed agent, multiple access levels

In most organizations, different users have different permissions. Sales teams may be able to access customer health metrics, while finance teams can also view billing information. Supporting these differences often requires building and maintaining multiple versions of the same agent.

With Partial Access (in public preview soon), the same managed agent can serve requests across different permission levels. When a request arrives, the agent evaluates which tools the user is authorized to use and fulfills the request within that scope. Controls are enforced at the Snowflake layer — consistent with the RBAC already governing the rest of your data. In practice, a single agent can serve both employees and managers, or analysts and executives, from the same knowledge base while enforcing different access boundaries for each.

Manage and update your agents

A visual snapshot of every agent configuration

Agent configurations evolve over time: Prompts get tuned, tools get added, business logic changes. Without structure, teams accumulate undocumented drift between what's running in production and what's being tested.

The Versioning UI (in public preview) gives teams a visual history of agent configurations — compare versions side by side, roll back to a previous state and promote a tested candidate to production without editing YAML by hand. A LIVE version stays in production while teams iterate safely on candidate versions before release. For regulated industries, this creates a clear chain of custody for every agent configuration — what changed, when and who approved it.