Marketplace Monetization allows providers to sell their products to Snowflake customers and invoice them directly through Snowflake. Because they’re purchasing through an already-known vendor, customers can avoid the potentially lengthy process of vetting, onboarding and verifying security policies for a new vendor and start using the data products right away. Shortening the sales, procurement and contracting cycle translates into faster time to value — which is good news for both customers and providers.

Customers can also easily pay their Snowflake Marketplace invoice via electronic fund transfer, credit card payment or even with their Snowflake capacity commitment (via Marketplace Capacity Drawdown for eligible customers). The customer’s monetary payment is disbursed directly to the provider.

Pricing is, of course, controlled and defined by the provider. It can be custom and privately available/visible for select customers, or be made more general for standardized products that are publicly available. Snowflake offers a multitude of monetization models from pay-as-you-go usage that is based on consumption to all-you-can-eat subscription-based models. No matter which model they use, providers can port their pricing and monetization strategy directly to Snowflake without worrying about pricing strategy mismatch across channels. (Please note: Snowflake currently only supports USD-based pricing for Marketplace Monetization.)

Understandably, customers may hesitate to pay for a data product without a chance to “kick the tires” a bit and properly evaluate the solution. Snowflake Marketplace takes care of this with several options to allow customers to try out a listing before purchasing:

Time-limited trials

Limited functionality trials, analogous to the “freemium” model common to SaaS products

Usage-based trials (currently in private preview)

Many successful providers publish public paid listings with free trials on Snowflake Marketplace to create awareness with new and existing customers. This strategy allows them to address the self-service customer segments while still generating leads for upselling and creating opportunities for private conversations about customized products.

One of the most valuable features of Snowflake’s monetization capabilities, in my opinion, is that Snowflake shares end-to-end analytics back to providers. You get a view of valuable information, including:

How many customers viewed your product listings

How many customers started a trial

The amount of product usage and which objects in the share are being used

Who tried or purchased your product (including contact information) and how much they were charged

How much money has been disbursed to your bank

With this depth of insight, providers can focus their time on the most important parts of their funnel to drive new business and close new sales, but always have the entire customer lifecycle view available.

Snowflake offers all of this functionality out of the box to help our providers reduce overhead for products listed on Snowflake Marketplace, but also to speed up the time to value for the consumers who are using their products.