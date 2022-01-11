Does Data Monetization Seem Daunting? Here’s How to Start

For many data leaders, the opportunity is obvious. A frequently cited McKinsey study estimates that data collaboration generates $3 trillion annually. And, data collaboration starts with data sharing—making data available for others to use and derive value from. In other words, it’s about monetizing data externally. However, most data leaders find even getting started to be daunting. Some of the question they ask include:

Which data? Often, the first instinct is to ask the data teams to scope out data products. Data teams have historically taken the lead, right? Well, OK, not necessarily this time. Or if they do, the first step is to talk to the business stakeholders to get an idea of which data sources or data “domains” might be of interest. Think “customer data” or “product data.” Customer data would come from multiple sources and include customer profiles, transaction data, contact center logs, and anything else that touches the customer. Product data might include production data, launch data, sales and returns, defects, and anything else touching the product. Data teams might know what data they have but not necessarily the extent of potential use cases.

Which use cases? The question then is, who would use this data and how? Some data teams spend way too much time trying to come up with those use cases themselves. That might work sometimes but it’s not committee work. The best place to start is by asking how data is already being used, both internally and externally, and then see if others could use it in the same way. For example, telecom operators use network traffic density in cities to determine where to place retail outlets. Lo and behold, retailers, developers, and urban planners can also use that data for site selection. Or imagine a related use: A jet engine manufacturer uses flight operations data to improve future products. The airlines can also use flight operations data to improve efficiency. Enterprise applications like ERP now come with benchmarking services that compare metrics like downtime costs or return on assets across customers. This is referred to as the adjacent possible, like “Do you want fries with that?”

Which form of product or service? That brings us to the actual data product or service, and the different forms possible. It’s not always just about the data itself. Selling the data requires a developer or a data scientist to do something with it, such as building an application or analytic model, to deliver business value. However, if the data product or service is an application or an analytic model, delivering insights directly to customers within a business workflow, a decision or action can be taken immediately. For example, at PepsiCo the data team created an internal product, ROI Engine, to measure the impact of marketing campaigns and media placement. The app aggregates data from over 60 sources and delivers insights to users across the business from ecommerce to the different brands and regions. The insights enable marketers to determine which campaigns and ad placements were successful, and decide which to continue or refine.