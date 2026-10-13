For life sciences organizations, real-world data (RWD) has become one of the enterprise’s most valuable assets. Operationalized as real-world evidence (RWE), it can illuminate how therapies perform beyond controlled clinical trials, revealing care gaps, access barriers, adherence challenges, benefit-risk signals, market expansion opportunities and outcomes across broader, more diverse patient populations.

Yet the central challenge isn’t a lack of data. Most organizations have more data than they can effectively use. The more interesting question is whether they can turn that data into trusted, usable context quickly enough to matter. RWD strategies are moving toward a continuously refreshed, agent-ready foundation for evidence generation, decision support and timely action.

Life sciences organizations need evidence strategies that can keep up with pipeline acceleration, more personalized care, rising outcomes expectations and the pressure to launch across complex global markets. That means making evidence generation a more proactive business capability that supports better decisions across development, medical, commercial and market access.

Here are five considerations for upleveling your evidence generation strategies.

1. Design for connected, multimodal data and shared semantic context

A single data source cannot provide a complete view of the patient journey, disease progression, treatment behavior or market dynamics. Claims show utilization patterns, while electronic health record (EHR), lab, imaging, genomics, registry, wearable and patient-generated data add clinical and behavioral depth. Connecting these modalities is necessary, but simply moving everything into one repository isn’t enough, and it often isn’t possible under strict privacy protection regulations. Provenance, definitions, consent, permitted use, lineage, quality, freshness and fitness for purpose must always live with the data. Privacy and data sovereignty should shape how patient data is linked, accessed, shared and used as a nonnegotiable from the beginning.

This requires an enterprise approach to RWD in which different teams can work from trusted, connected views of the patient, disease, treatment and market. The technology matters, but the strategic question comes first: Which decisions should become faster, more repeatable or more patient-centered when these data sources are connected?

That’s a collective responsibility:

Data originators can increase data value through clear provenance, consent, permitted-use boundaries, quality signals and privacy-preserving controls.

Aggregators can move beyond static data sets with refreshed products, common definitions, transparent limitations and evidence-ready context to prove business value.

Enabling technology providers can support privacy-preserving linkage, secure collaboration, policy enforcement and usable applications.

Life sciences organizations can build reusable evidence capabilities instead of assembling disconnected, repetitive extracts for every question.

The goal here is to preserve context while making multimodal data usable and compliant across the evidence lifecycle. It’s the less glamorous, and often more consequential, work of AI transformation: getting definitions, lineage, access policies and data quality pipelines right so the next use case or application doesn’t require starting over.

2. Treat RWE as an ecosystem of collaborative products, not a sequence of projects

RWE has often been treated as a specialized capability owned by R&D, health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), epidemiology, medical or market access teams. Those functions remain essential, but the strategic value of evidence generation now extends across the life sciences value chain and the broader healthcare ecosystem.

R&D, Clinical Ops, Medical Affairs and Commercial teams all rely on RWD, from protocol design and site selection to care-gap analysis and launch planning. As these use cases expand, the unit of value is changing. The future isn’t a collection of one-off studies built from raw files. It’s a portfolio of reusable data and insight products, including:

Longitudinal patient journeys, computable patient states and treatment pathways

Care gaps, outcomes cohorts, safety and benefit-risk signals

Provider, site, payer coverage and access patterns

Trial-like populations and external comparator cohorts

Reusable phenotypes, analysis plans, evidence packages, and insight and reporting applications

This creates opportunity throughout the ecosystem. RWE then truly becomes a team sport: The more reusable and interoperable each participant’s contribution becomes, the faster the ecosystem can answer the next question.

3. Move from episodic to continuous evidence generation

For many organizations, traditional RWD workflows still begin with one-off requests: a study is commissioned, data is assembled, analysis is conducted and findings are reported. This creates an unacceptable lag (often months) between the questions being asked and the evidence available to answer them, given today’s shifting healthcare demands.

The next generation of evidence generation will be maintained as a living capability. Persistent, governed pipelines can refresh as new data slices, populations and modalities become available. Patient-state and trajectory models can organize multimodal events over time, helping teams follow treatment exposure, response, progression, adverse events and outcomes with increasing attribution.

Continuous pipelines make near real-time evidence generation possible, meaning teams can close the gap between a signal in the real world, its validation and the next decision. In practice, that can help teams:

Catch postmarket signals sooner, such as safety risks, care gaps, missed diagnoses and emerging journey patterns

Monitor treatment responses, access hurdles and adherence changes in real time

Adjust trial feasibility, recruitment targets and diversity goals as patient dynamics shift

Match the right patients to external control groups, follow-up studies or support programs

Feed RWE into launch and market access strategies as conditions change

Achieving this requires more than streaming data. Continuous refresh requires continuous governance including clear standards for quality, provenance, permitted use and change control. Agents can handle repeatable monitoring and preparation, but human owners must remain accountable for interpretation, action and deciding when prior conclusions no longer hold. The payoff is compressed feasibility cycles, earlier safety signals and better decisions as clinical evidence accumulates.

4. Build closed-loop evidence generation workflows, not another chatbot

AI can help teams search, summarize, classify, extract, predict and reason across large volumes of RWD. The bigger opportunity is to coordinate the evidence workflow itself, from question definition and feasibility through analysis, review and communication.

An agentic workflow can turn this into a repeatable business process:

Frame the decision and evidence standard

Find fit-for-purpose sources and assess feasibility, limitations, permissions and privacy implications

Develop and review the analysis

Deliver a defensible, traceable evidence package that can inform the next decision rather than becoming a one-time report

Humans approve important gates; agents perform repeatable work under the contract inside them.

This is fundamentally different from asking a chatbot to summarize a data set. The technical implementation matters, but it should serve the workflow. When the question changes, the reusable process and decision rights should remain in place even as the data, methods or models evolve.

The result isn’t the removal of expertise or human delegation, it’s iteration: applying domain expertise more consistently, learning faster and reserving human attention for decisions that require judgment. This improves trial design, access, market differentiation, targeting and response to market signals.

5. Use AI as a tool to improve business decisions, not to create another silo

RWD AI strategy should start with the decisions and workflows that matter most: finding the right patients for a trial, understanding treatment response, detecting safety signals, improving adherence, preparing a launch, expanding a market or demonstrating value to a payer. The model and application of AI are a means to that outcome, not the outcome itself.

In life sciences, those workflows must also meet high standards for patient privacy, IP, regulatory compliance, auditability and medical defensibility. That includes appropriate de-identification or tokenization, role-based access, traceable data and model lineage, fit-for-purpose validation, and clear human accountability for high-consequence decisions affecting patient access and outcomes. AI should work with governed data and fit into the organization’s existing decision rights, review processes, operating model and policy enforcement.

Patient-trajectory foundation models represent an important evolution. Instead of treating diagnoses, medications, notes, claims, images and labs as isolated records, they create a reusable view of patient state across time and modalities, supporting similar-patient retrieval, cohort construction, progression prediction and trajectory tracking. The key advantage: Sensitive patient data stays at rest while patient context becomes reusable across development, commercialization and everything in between.

Critically, this brings AI and evidence generation models to the governed data instead of moving sensitive data to them. When models operate within curated, domain-specific data rather than disconnected extracts, teams get stronger controls, richer context and less data movement. They spend less time assembling evidence and more time acting on it, improving trial decisions, patient outcomes and market responsiveness while supporting privacy and compliance requirements.

From data accumulation to evidence advantage

The next competitive advantage in life sciences won’t belong simply to organizations that acquire the most RWD assets or adopt the newest model first. It will belong to organizations and ecosystems that convert changing observations into trusted evidence and responsible action with greater speed, repeatability, autonomy and scale.

That requires a collective shift:

From data acquisition to evidence capabilities tied to business decisions

From one-off studies to continuously refreshed patient and population views

From manual analysis queues to reusable, human-supervised agentic workflows

From generic AI interfaces to insights and actions embedded where teams work

From technology experimentation to measurable patient, portfolio and market outcomes within the boundaries of privacy, compliance and responsible evidence use

Real-world data becomes more powerful when it becomes trusted context. Evidence creates impact when it reaches the workflows that improve decisions for patients, healthcare professionals, payers and life sciences organizations.

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