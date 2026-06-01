Dr. Deven Atnoor is Global Life Sciences CTO at Snowflake, where he advises enterprise customers on data and AI strategies that drive digital transformation across the biotech, biopharmaceutical, and medtech industries. He builds AI-powered solutions that unlock the value of clinical, genomic, and real-world data to fuel innovation and deliver better outcomes for patients. Deven has over 20 years of experience delivering business outcomes in informatics, discovery research, the lab of the future, clinical trials, real-world evidence, and real-world data. He began his career as a bioinformatics scientist at Whitehead Institute at MIT.