Snowflake Postgres: Built for Developers, Ready for the Enterprise

PostgreSQL has become the undisputed choice for developers worldwide, celebrated for its open source flexibility, vibrant ecosystem and growing AI capabilities like vector support. But as companies race to build the next generation of AI agents and scale their critical operational systems, a fundamental question emerges: Is your Postgres truly ready for the enterprise, or does it come with hidden compromises?

At Snowflake, we believe being developer friendly must transcend “vibe coding” and rapid experimentation to seamlessly support production workloads. When you're serving real customers, you need the unwavering trust, security and performance that mission-critical workloads demand, all while empowering your developers to innovate.

This is why we're making a profound commitment to enterprise-ready Postgres. Now that we've teamed up with Crunchy Data, we are poised to deliver Snowflake Postgres: a database designed to power your most demanding AI and transactional systems.

Enterprise requirements meet reality

A truly production-ready database isn't just a development environment. It requires a demonstrated track record of operating under the most stringent demands.

Unfortunately, most platforms fall short on enterprise fundamentals. They struggle with:

Insufficient security controls: Enterprises need complete control over their encryption keys and multilayered security architectures to protect sensitive data. Solutions built for quick iteration frequently overlook these nonnegotiables.

Lack of compliance support: Meeting regulatory mandates such as HIPAA, SOC 2 or specific government cloud deployments requires deep operational maturity that takes years to achieve and maintain.

No built-in business continuity and disaster recovery: Mission-critical applications cannot tolerate downtime, since every minute offline costs revenue and trust. Features like cross-region replication and rapid failover are survival requirements.

Unreliable performance: Experimental platforms often falter due to architecture tradeoffs when you need to serve actual customers at scale.

Unclear path to production: There's no easy route to production. Instead, teams face disruptive migrations and operational complexity.

Snowflake Postgres will directly address these critical enterprise gaps.

From prototype to production, without compromise

We’ve recently seen the rise of serverless platforms that make it quick to spin up a database. They work well for getting a project off the ground and iterating fast. ​​

As early-stage projects graduate to production, though, developers often face a painful reckoning. They need to move from these emerging platforms to more robust, production-ready systems that can handle enterprise workloads at scale.

They often turn to established solutions such as Crunchy Data, Amazon RDS and EnterpriseDB. These offerings have earned their stripes serving Fortune 500 companies, highly regulated industries and organizations handling sensitive customer data. Crunchy Data, for example, has quietly powered mission-critical databases for over a decade, earning trust through hardened security and operational excellence.

With Snowflake Postgres, we're bridging this divide. We’re bringing Crunchy Data’s powerful enterprise capabilities onto Snowflake’s comprehensive platform, precisely where enterprises already manage and govern their data. The result: Postgres without trade-offs, offering a smooth transition for developers from initial experimentation to full enterprise production while preserving unaltered Postgres compatibility.

Unlocking developer power with true Postgres

Our commitment to developers is unwavering. While emerging platforms promise quick setup and rapid iteration, their architectural shortcuts come at a steep cost to developers.

These platforms are designed primarily for speed of deployment rather than production excellence. Their architectural choices introduce problematic latency for high-throughput production workloads. More critically, changes to the Postgres storage layer break compatibility with essential Postgres extensions, limiting access to the rich ecosystem that makes Postgres so powerful.

Snowflake Postgres, on the other hand, prioritizes 100% Postgres compatibility. This means seamless migration without surprises. You will be able to “lift and shift” your current Postgres applications to Snowflake without costly code refactoring or unexpected runtime issues. Plus, you will maintain complete ecosystem access. Whether you're working with Next.js, Python, Rust or Go, or integrating with ORMs like Drizzle and Prisma, you will get full compatibility.

Snowflake Postgres will also speed up AI innovation. By bringing transactional Postgres data directly into Snowflake, we will eliminate operational silos. This will help ensure the AI agents and applications you build are grounded in a reliable, secure transactional layer within a single data and AI platform.

Our dedication to developers is also reflected in Snowflake's commitment to open source software, as seen in our participation in projects such as Apache IcebergTM, Apache Polaris and Streamlit. Crunchy Data's deep roots in the open source community and long-standing reputation for robust, developer-friendly tooling will allow us to provide developers the best of both worlds: unconstrained Postgres flexibility with an enterprise-tested foundation.

A unified platform for all enterprise data and AI needs

Snowflake Postgres will bring enterprise-ready Postgres into Snowflake's easy, connected and trusted platform. This means you'll be able to:

Consolidate your data strategy: Unite transactional, analytical and unstructured data in a single, governed platform.

Accelerate AI development: Provide AI agents secure, governed access to relevant data, including fresh transactional data, by leveraging capabilities such as Snowflake Cortex AI.

Reduce operational complexity: Eliminate disparate tools and data silos, streamlining your entire data lifecycle.

Enable enterprise-grade security and governance: Maintain consistent security, compliance and access controls across all your data workloads.

The Snowflake AI Data Cloud is the ultimate destination for enterprise data workloads. With Snowflake Postgres, we are extending this promise to the heart of your operational applications, enabling you to build and deploy with the rigor your business demands, while equipping your development teams with the Postgres they love.

This marks a new chapter for Postgres as the foundation for enterprise AI agents and applications. Stay tuned for more details as we bring Snowflake Postgres to life. In the meantime, learn more about Crunchy Data.