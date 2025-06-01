Today, Snowflake advances our vision to be the ultimate platform for data-driven innovation with our announcement that we have agreed to acquire Crunchy Data, a leading provider of trusted, open source PostgreSQL technology. This move will allow us to deliver Snowflake Postgres, a new kind of Postgres designed to power the most demanding, mission-critical AI and transactional systems at enterprise scale and with enterprise confidence.

Snowflake Postgres will give developers the full power and flexibility of open source Postgres while providing the uncompromising governance, security and operational standards that enterprises require, all within Snowflake’s powerful platform.

This will allow companies to speed up AI development and simplify data management with a secure, compliant database solution ready for enterprises across industries, including Fortune 500 financial institutions, high-scale SaaS companies and federal agencies.

The challenge: Meeting enterprise demands for Postgres

Postgres is developers’ top choice for building applications due to its flexibility, cost-effectiveness and native AI capabilities like vector support. Developers appreciate its open source nature and rich ecosystem.

However, many enterprises find that standard Postgres lacks the enterprise capabilities necessary for the demanding realities of production workloads. Handling sensitive data, powering essential AI agents and applications, and operating within highly-regulated industries require proven security, compliance and reliability. For example, many enterprises need advanced security measures like customer-managed encryption keys for greater control over data. These imperatives go far beyond what’s offered by platforms built for quick experimentation and “vibe coding.”

Finding a truly enterprise-grade Postgres solution that meets these nonnegotiables, without compromising on Postgres compatibility or accepting the complexities of self-managing critical infrastructure, remains a challenge. This gap has forced many organizations to make difficult tradeoffs, creating operational silos and preventing them from fully capitalizing on the transformative potential of AI.

Introducing Snowflake Postgres, bringing enterprise rigor to the world of Postgres

Snowflake Postgres will directly address the call for an enterprise-ready and developer-friendly Postgres. With the closing of this acquisition, which is expected to happen imminently, we will bring Crunchy Data’s proven enterprise-focused operational model, deep Postgres expertise and specialized compliance support to the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

The result is Snowflake Postgres: a secure, compliant and fully managed Postgres database that empowers developers with familiar tools designed to build production-ready AI agents and apps, while also satisfying the most rigorous enterprise demands.

With Snowflake Postgres, you will be able to:

Meet stringent enterprise requirements: Leverage Crunchy Data’s enterprise-hardened security features and built-in support for critical compliance standards to ensure data integrity and regulatory compliance for sensitive AI workloads and mission-critical applications.

Streamline development and accelerate AI innovation: Eliminate complex database administration and operational silos. Snowflake Postgres will bring transactional Postgres data to Snowflake, speeding up innovation and giving developers advanced tools for greater agility, visibility and control, so they can build trustworthy AI agents and applications faster.

Run mission-critical workloads with confidence: Harness the scalability of the Snowflake platform to meet the most demanding operational needs. Companies deeply invested in the Postgres ecosystem will be able to migrate and run existing applications on Snowflake without rewriting code, and roll out new ones more confidently.

By providing a secure and scalable database built on trusted, open source Postgres, Snowflake Postgres will ensure enterprises can build and deploy AI agents and applications with the enterprise rigor they require, while also streamlining the development workflow for their teams.

Why Crunchy Data? A leader in trusted enterprise Postgres

Crunchy Data has established itself as a leader in providing trusted, open source Postgres solutions specifically designed for business-critical environments. Their solutions span managed cloud services, Kubernetes deployments and on-premise solutions, demonstrating their versatility and ability to meet diverse enterprise needs.

Crunchy Data is also a proven innovator when it comes to creating a great experience for developers. Crunchy Data’s technology has been engineered for the entire lifecycle of building, deploying and operating the most important enterprise workloads. Crunchy Data offers out-of-the-box access to essential performance metrics, built-in connection pooling for robust scaling, logging support and a powerful developer interface that makes it faster and easier to build amazing apps.

Crunchy Data’s deep commitment to developers and the open source community, combined with their enterprise readiness including proven track record operating in a secure and compliant environment, makes them the ideal partner to help us bring the best possible enterprise-grade Postgres to the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. We are pleased to welcome their talented team and expertise to Snowflake.

The future of unified data and AI

Today’s news furthers our mission to make Snowflake the ultimate destination for enterprise data workloads. By integrating transactional data capabilities like Snowflake Postgres into our comprehensive platform, we are making it easier than ever to consolidate your data strategy and accelerate innovation in the age of AI.

Snowflake Postgres will complement Unistore, our innovative solution that unifies transactional and analytical data within a single database, by providing an enterprise-ready option for transactional applications that require Postgres compatibility.

What our customers are saying

Through Snowflake Postgres, developers will be able to run any Postgres-powered application directly on Snowflake. Thousands of Snowflake customers and partners — including Blue Yonder and Landing AI, which both leverage Postgres to store and manage application data — now have the opportunity to consolidate their application stack, unlocking increased efficiency and cost savings.

“Snowflake’s platform serves as the foundation for Blue Yonder’s vast amount of supply chain data. Bringing PostgreSQL technology into the Snowflake ecosystem is an opportunity for our development teams to accelerate and simplify benefits for our customers,” said Chris Burchett, Senior Vice President, Generative AI at Blue Yonder.

“Access to a PostgreSQL database directly within Snowflake has the potential to be incredibly impactful for our team and our customers, as it would allow us to securely deploy our Snowflake Native App, LandingLens, into our customers’ account. This integration is a key building block in making it simpler to build, deploy and run AI applications directly on the Snowflake platform,” said Dan Maloney, CEO of Landing AI.

Stay tuned for more information

The Crunchy Data acquisition is expected to close imminently and is subject to customary closing conditions. After the closing, we look forward to sharing further details about Snowflake Postgres and how it will transform how you build and deploy your most critical applications in the AI Data Cloud.