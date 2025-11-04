Turn Data Into Intelligence In Your Everyday Workflows

Snowflake Cortex enables customers to easily build sophisticated AI agents grounded in, structured and unstructured, enterprise data, all within the same secure and governed environment where the data lives. Cortex Agents orchestrate services, tools, and function calls to fulfill more complex tasks, like “summarize revenue trends, by region and explain likely drivers.” These components are all callable via Snowflake Intelligence or external APIs — which is what this integration uses and enables customers to connect via Microsoft 365 Copilot and Teams.

Xerox Corporation Improves Financial Analysis with Cortex Agents & Microsoft Teams

Xerox, a services-led, software-enabled organization and global leader in workplace technologies, highlighted the tangible business value of its collaboration with Snowflake and Cognizant. At Xerox, finance teams need fast, reliable access to data to support decision-making. By using Snowflake Cortex Agents, they can move quickly from questions to answers and significantly improve their decision velocity. This capability reduces manual effort, accelerates financial analysis, and allows their leaders to focus on driving business performance rather than searching for data.

Customers like Xerox Corporation are getting to insights so much faster with simplified access to AI that empowers all of their users to talk to their data within everyday workflows. AI-driven insights become more accessible for users at every skill level, improving productivity and helping fuel better decision-making across the enterprise. The business efficiencies truly are endless for every organization from faster customer support to optimized supply chain operations.

“Agentic Intelligence starts with a data foundation that’s agile, secure, and intelligence-ready,” said Jim Robshaw, Xerox Chief AI Officer. “Snowflake and Cognizant brought deep expertise, a clear roadmap, and the right tools to help us simplify complexity, accelerate compliance, and unlock real-time insights across our data estate. Their partnership is a powerful model for how transformation can be done in this industry.”

“We’ve entered a new phase of enterprise transformation, where AI agents are increasingly supporting how work gets done and value is created,” said Naveen Sharma, global head of AI and Analytics, Cognizant. "Our partnership with Snowflake is focused on delivering measurable business impact for Xerox with Cortex AI, moving beyond complex data pipelines and empowering users to ask questions, and get more accurate insights, fast. This deployment with Xerox is a strong example of how we’re helping clients adopt agentic capabilities to support faster, smarter financial and operational decision-making by augmenting users directly within their daily workflow.”

Available through the Microsoft Marketplace

Microsoft recently launched their Microsoft Marketplace naming Snowflake as a launch partner within the AI apps and agents category.

"Snowflake Cortex Agents use large language models that reason over structured and unstructured data to deliver answers faster, all available via the Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365 Copilot experiences users leverage every day," said Cyril Belikoff, Vice President – Commercial Cloud & AI, Microsoft. "We're excited to welcome Snowflake as a launch partner for the Microsoft Marketplace, the trusted source for cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents."

The new Marketplace brings together the AppSource and Azure Marketplace making it much easier for customers to find solutions for their Azure data stacks. You can also find the Snowflake Data Cloud listed under the Azure Marketplace here. Hundreds of customers choose to access Snowflake through the Microsoft Marketplace to streamline their procurement process and accelerate time to value. Last year Snowflake was named the #1 transacting partner on the Azure Marketplace.

The Snowflake Cortex Agents App for Microsoft 365 Copilot and Teams is generally available in all regions and clouds. Learn more about how easy it is to set up here and follow this quickstart.