How Retail and Media Leaders Drive Customer Satisfaction and Profits with Data and AI

Nearly nine out of 10 business leaders say their organizations’ data ecosystems are ready to build and deploy AI, according to a recent survey. But 84% of the IT practitioners surveyed spend at least one hour a day fixing data problems. Seventy percent spend one to four hours a day remediating data issues, while 14% spend more than four hours each day.

Snowflake’s Accelerate 2025 offers a crucial opportunity for organizations to learn how to overcome data hurdles and unlock the full potential of AI. These industry-specific virtual events are ideal for IT professionals and business leaders who want to bridge the gap between perception and reality, build robust data foundations and accelerate their AI initiatives.

Sessions will spotlight the latest industry trends, innovative use cases, and strategies for creating a winning enterprise data and AI strategy with ROI at the forefront. Snowflake experts, customers and partners will share strategic insights and practical tips for building a solid and collaboration-ready data foundation for AI. The events will also feature demos of key use cases and best practices.

The Accelerate event for Retail and Consumer Goods takes place on Thursday, March 20, at 11 a.m. PT.

The Accelerate event for Advertising, Media and Entertainment is on Thursday, April 3, at 10 a.m. PT.

Why attend Accelerate Retail and Consumer Goods?

Accelerate Retail and Consumer Goods, hosted by Snowflake and Microsoft, kicks off on Thursday, March 20. Hear from technology and industry experts about the ways in which leading retail and consumer goods companies are building connected consumer experiences with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud and maximizing the potential of AI.

Attendees will discover how to accelerate their critical business workflows with the right data, technology and ecosystem access. They will learn how to build an enterprise data architecture that prioritizes secure self-service data consumption, explore the latest AI/ML use cases for increased efficiency and get inspired by real-world customer success stories.