How Retail and Media Leaders Drive Customer Satisfaction and Profits with Data and AI

Nearly nine out of 10 business leaders say their organizations’ data ecosystems are ready to build and deploy AI, according to a recent survey. But 84% of the IT practitioners surveyed spend at least one hour a day fixing data problems. Seventy percent spend one to four hours a day remediating data issues, while 14% spend more than four hours each day.
Snowflake’s Accelerate 2025 offers a crucial opportunity for organizations to learn how to overcome data hurdles and unlock the full potential of AI. These industry-specific virtual events are ideal for IT professionals and business leaders who want to bridge the gap between perception and reality, build robust data foundations and accelerate their AI initiatives.
Sessions will spotlight the latest industry trends, innovative use cases, and strategies for creating a winning enterprise data and AI strategy with ROI at the forefront. Snowflake experts, customers and partners will share strategic insights and practical tips for building a solid and collaboration-ready data foundation for AI. The events will also feature demos of key use cases and best practices.
The Accelerate event for Retail and Consumer Goods takes place on Thursday, March 20, at 11 a.m. PT.
The Accelerate event for Advertising, Media and Entertainment is on Thursday, April 3, at 10 a.m. PT.
Why attend Accelerate Retail and Consumer Goods?
Accelerate Retail and Consumer Goods, hosted by Snowflake and Microsoft, kicks off on Thursday, March 20. Hear from technology and industry experts about the ways in which leading retail and consumer goods companies are building connected consumer experiences with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud and maximizing the potential of AI.
Attendees will discover how to accelerate their critical business workflows with the right data, technology and ecosystem access. They will learn how to build an enterprise data architecture that prioritizes secure self-service data consumption, explore the latest AI/ML use cases for increased efficiency and get inspired by real-world customer success stories.
AI is reshaping the retail and consumer goods industry by enhancing customer experiences, optimizing supply chains and enabling data-driven decisions, ultimately redefining how businesses engage with consumers in an increasingly digital world and operate with new levels of automation and agility. To successfully and securely leverage AI, enterprises must establish a strong data foundation and adopt scalable cloud technologies to maximize its potential and business value.”
Shanthi Rajagopalan
The agenda includes opportunities to:
Gain insights from industry leaders: Hear experts from Microsoft, EY and Snowflake discuss the latest trends in the retail and consumer goods industry as well as pragmatic approaches to using data and AI to fuel growth.
Hear how to enable business users with advanced self-service analytics: Learn how TeePublic uses Snowflake and Sigma to modernize its data stack for real-time access to insights in a scalable and performant environment. With a simplified interface, improved flexibility and self-service analytics, teams can more easily identify discrepancies, enhance financial reporting and drive more informed decision-making.
Explore AI and unstructured data processing use cases with proven ROI: This year, retailers and brands will face intense pressure to demonstrate tangible returns on their AI investments. Hear how Snowflake customers leverage AI for a variety of business use cases, and discover best practices for evaluating and deploying new AI technologies and measuring results.
Learn effective marketing strategies that leverage personalization and AI decision-making: Traditional marketing operates on rigid rules and schedules, often overlooking individual customer context, resulting in disengagement and slow growth. Today, retailers can leverage a 360-degree view of the customer and AI decision-making to uncover rich insights, enable real-time, data-driven personalization and maximize ROI. Join this session to see Hightouch's AI-powered personalization in action and learn how it helped WHOOP increase cross-sell conversions by 10%.
Register for Accelerate Retail and Consumer Goods to reserve your spot.
About the Microsoft and Snowflake partnership
Retailers and customer packaged goods companies turn to Snowflake and Microsoft to accelerate growth through customer-centric experiences powered by data and AI, optimize inventory planning and improve supply chain management. Snowflake and Microsoft provide the most comprehensive data, analytics, apps and AI stack for enterprises of all sizes and for all users. The Snowflake AI Data Cloud on Microsoft Azure simplifies access to data securely, empowering customers to maximize the value of their data efficiently. Snowflake and Microsoft enhance interoperability for customers making leading data engineering and analytics capabilities accessible and delivering business value through AI application development and seamless collaboration.
Learn more about the Snowflake and Microsoft partnership here.
Why attend Accelerate Advertising, Media and Entertainment?
Accelerate Advertising, Media and Entertainment takes place on Thursday, April 3. This virtual event will showcase how leading organizations in the industry are building the future of data collaboration with Snowflake Data Clean Rooms.
Attendees will explore the latest Data Clean Room use cases for audience planning, activation and cross-platform measurement and see real-world examples of how Snowflake customers are driving transformative results.
Agenda highlights include opportunities to accelerate:
Privacy-preserving data collaboration: Join a fireside chat with Snowflake and EY to explore the evolving data privacy landscape, the future of collaboration and ways in which Data Clean Rooms help organizations create secure, trusted partnerships.
Media planning and activation: Experts from Snowflake and Merkle will showcase how Data Clean Rooms drive secure collaboration for smarter media strategies. Discover through real-world examples how to unlock the power of first-party data, adopt new data-sharing technologies and create personalized marketing campaigns — all while safeguarding consumer trust.
Media measurement: Explore how VideoAmp and Warner Bros. Discovery are redefining media measurement through Data Clean Rooms. By fostering secure collaboration, they unlock deeper audience insights, improve campaign performance and deliver precise cross-platform analytics — all while helping customers uphold strict consumer privacy and data governance standards.
Customer success: Learn how Indeed uses Data Clean Rooms to conduct experiments on secure data exchange and gain insights into digital advertising effectiveness across multiple publishers. Discover how this interoperable environment drives smarter decisions and measurable outcomes.
Ready to Accelerate your business?
Register now to reserve your spot for Accelerate Retail and Consumer Goods and Accelerate Advertising, Media and Entertainment.