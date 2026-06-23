Executive Summary

Snowflake and the NVIDIA BioNeMo Agent Toolkit bring together governed agentic workflows and specialized biological intelligence. By combining Snowflake’s agentic control plane harnessed with NVIDIA’s domain-specific AI models and frameworks, organizations can run complex scientific AI workflows where their data already resides.

This collaboration can help pharmaceutical R&D teams accelerate research and development.

The future of AI in life sciences depends on secure, scalable orchestration across infrastructure, data, reasoning and domain expertise. With Snowflake and the BioNeMo Agent Toolkit, life sciences organizations can move toward enterprise-ready agentic AI that transforms scientific discovery through trusted agentic workflows.

The life sciences industry is at a unique inflection point. Two powerful forces are converging: the rapid expansion and growing complexity of scientific and clinical data, and the rise of frontier AI technologies that can reason, plan and execute multi-step processes.

This new agentic era moves beyond earlier, single-purpose AI tools toward adaptive systems that can perceive, evaluate, conclude and act directly within business-critical workflows. For life sciences organizations, this shift has the potential to change discovery methods, redefine clinical workflows, and streamline development timelines.

The significance of this evolution is profound. Traditionally, the pharmaceutical journey spans over a decade, with investment costs frequently exceeding $1 billion. By empowering research teams to discover novel targets, previously unattainable, operationalize sophisticated workflows, and prioritize high-value human insight, agentic AI serves to shorten development cycles and enhance strategic reasoning throughout the entire R&D continuum.

A new AI era demands a new approach

Scientific discovery has always been a data problem. Genomic sequences, protein structures, clinical outcomes, molecular interactions - the raw materials of biological insight are vast, multimodal and deeply interconnected. Historically, AI models that reason over this data have lived far from where it resides, requiring costly data movement across regulatory trust boundaries.

At Snowflake, we believe a new approach is required for successful enterprise-grade AI. One where data, AI and domain intelligence are unified, connected and harnessed to act and enable enterprises to govern, orchestrate and operationalize AI agents through a secure agentic control plane.

We are excited to share Snowflake and NVIDIA’s joint vision for bringing agentic AI to life sciences enterprises through a fully governed agentic control plane for R&D.

The BioNeMo Agent Toolkit provides a suite of domain-specific AI models and frameworks purpose-built for biology, chemistry and scientific research, from protein structure prediction and molecular generation to dynamics simulations and genomic analysis. Packaged as NVIDIA Inference Microservices, or NIM, and deployed as agentic skills, BioNeMo is now designed to integrate into multi-step agentic workflows.

BioNeMo & Snowflake: Combining biological domain intelligence with governed agent orchestration

Together, Snowflake and NVIDIA make it possible to connect scientific AI capabilities with the governed data, context and orchestration required to operationalize them across the life sciences organization.

Consider the unlocked agentic scientific discovery workflow:

A scientist types into Snowflake CoWork: "Generate novel inhibitors for our KRAS G12C program starting from compound X-4217 in our internal library."



With NVIDIA BioNeMo Agent Toolkit integrated into Snowflake’s Cortex Agents (CoCo and CoWork), the Scientific Discovery Agent is armed with skills to execute the following tasks to orchestrate an entire drug discovery pipeline conversationally:

Retrieve the target's structure and the compound's SMILES using Cortex Analyst

Generate novel compound candidates with GenMol (de novo) or MolMIM (from a known hit such as X-4217)

Filter through ADMET assessment with KERMT (fine-tuned with Cortex Training) to eliminate unsafe molecules early

Dock screened candidates against the protein target with DiffDock

Score binding affinity with Boltz-2 to rank by predicted potency

Meanwhile, Snowflake's platform capabilities make this production-grade:

Cortex Analyst provides natural language data retrieval from internal structure-activity-relationship (SAR) databases

Dynamic Tables auto-refresh candidate rankings as new experimental data arrives

Data Sharing delivers hit lists to synthesis CROs in real time without data export

Data Clean Rooms enable cross-institutional scientific discovery collaboration without exposing IP

Cortex Training fine-tunes models like KERMT on proprietary pre-clinical assay data, keeping IP within the perimeter

All digital assets, including novel generated in-silico candidates, are cataloged under Snowflake Horizon following FAIR principles

The result is an agentic system where specialized biological intelligence acts on trusted enterprise data securely, transparently and at scale. Every prediction is auditable, every result is governed, and every cycle of predict-synthesize-measure-retrain makes the next hypothesis more informed, transforming AI drug discovery from isolated notebook experiments into composable, compliant and continuously-improving organizational capabilities.

With this collaboration, life sciences organizations can envision what governed agentic AI could make possible, including:

An AI agent that can reason end-to-end. It can retrieve literature and experimental data, generate candidate molecules, evaluate ADMET properties and surface the most promising leads, all within a governed environment where institutional knowledge informs every decision.

Multi-step discovery pipelines can become composable, auditable and compliant. BioNeMo handles computational biology, while Snowflake provides context, retrieval, governance, orchestration and lineage tracking.

Research can compound on itself. Experimental results flow back into the system, and agentic systems refine hypotheses over time. Every observation makes the next hypothesis more informed.

Agentic clinical operations can support workflows across trial design, patient matching, site selection, patient stratification and real-world evidence generation.

This collaboration enables life sciences organizations to run complex, multi-step scientific workflows directly where their data resides, accelerating novel discovery and reducing molecular development cycle times. By combining NVIDIA’s purpose-built biological domain intelligence with Snowflake’s enterprise-grade security and governance, life sciences companies can streamline and accelerate R&D workflows while helping maintain compliance for sensitive scientific information.

