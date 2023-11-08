In an industry where connected vehicles generate massive amounts of data on a daily basis, that data often remains siloed across organizations. This means automotive companies struggle to unify analytics to realize greater efficiencies and product quality—and ultimately enhance customer safety, satisfaction and loyalty.

When the right data can’t be brought together and analyzed, it is challenging to perform root cause analysis of problems that set off the “check engine” light. Since connected mobility data isn’t integrated with other information around warranties, service records, or even weather and traffic patterns, it’s challenging to perform powerful mobility analytics to unlock new vehicle innovations.

The new Connected Mobility Data & Analytics joint solution from Snowflake and DXC Technology provides a holistic approach to integrate connected car and truck data with internal and external sources to improve predictive maintenance and product quality. With the Snowflake data sharing capability, organizations can bridge data across clouds and regions, bringing together fleet, customer, internal and third-party data. In addition to leveraging these integrated insights internally, monetization of connected mobility data is made possible through Snowflake’s Marketplace.