Snowflake Startup Spotlight: ZeroError

There are two critical moments when you are on a data-driven team: one, when you need to make decisions with data you received; and two, when data needs to leave the organization. There is no room for mistakes. When you are presenting to the Board, or talking with regulators, your data has to be perfect. Today, we solve this the same way we did 20 years ago — with a lot of manual processes. Current data catalogs and quality tools can take a long time to implement. The user needs to pre-define almost everything, and the tools generally don’t have the flexibility to adapt to a very dynamic data environment. That’s why we created ZeroError.

ZeroError is the application that I needed in my past roles as an executive in Fortune 100 companies, but it did not exist. ZeroError applies the power of AI to help improve data quality and analytics. Our proprietary AI detects complex data anomalies without human input and without defining rules. It is an executive-centric application for critical and timely decision-making, reporting and controls.