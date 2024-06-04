Generative AI presents enterprises with the opportunity to extract insights at scale from unstructured data sources, like documents, customer reviews and images. It also presents an opportunity to reimagine every customer and employee interaction with data to be done via conversational applications. These opportunities also come with challenges for data and AI teams, who must prioritize data security and privacy while rapidly deploying new use cases across the organization.

Meanwhile, machine learning (ML) remains valuable in established areas of predictive AI, like recommendation systems, demand forecasting and fraud prevention. But because the infrastructure requirements of gen AI differ from those of ML, even within the same team, data is duplicated across systems, leading to ungoverned data pipelines that add operational costs and heighten data risks.

Snowflake is committed to help enterprises continue to unlock new levels of productivity and insights in a way that is efficient, easy and trusted, regardless of whether the use case is using generative AI, machine learning or both.

Easy: Enable more than just a few technical experts to use AI with fully managed services and infrastructure that just work and are accessible via code (SQL, Python, REST) and no-code interfaces

Enable more than just a few technical experts to use AI with fully managed services and infrastructure that just work and are accessible via code (SQL, Python, REST) and no-code interfaces Efficient: Streamline the development-to-deployment lifecycle with top-quality models and services that run next to the enterprise data

Streamline the development-to-deployment lifecycle with top-quality models and services that run next to the enterprise data Trusted: Expand governance and granular role-based access controls trusted by thousands of organizations from the data to the models without complexity

At Zoom Communications, our mission is to be one platform delivering limitless human connections. To accomplish this, we want to empower every team member to safely use AI to better serve our customers. Using Snowflake’s unified, easy-to-use and secure platform for generative AI and machine learning, we continue to democratize AI to efficiently turn data into better customer experiences.

Awinash Sinha, Corporate CIO, Zoom Communications

With this approach, here at Snowflake we continue to enable customers to bring AI to every part of their business and do things like: