These requirements are becoming more urgent as organizations build AI-ready data foundations that span internal domains as well as customers, suppliers and strategic partners. That is why we are announcing new enterprise-grade sharing capabilities:

Together, these capabilities expand Snowflake AI and Data Sharing beyond zero-copy, cross-cloud and cross-region sharing to help customers build data products that are resilient, easy to operate and trusted for production-level AI and analytics.

Listing Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery: Highly-available data products

As shared data products become upstream dependencies for production AI and analytics, resilience becomes nonnegotiable. If a region goes down and shared data is not designed for failover, applications, models and downstream workflows can be disrupted. For customer-facing AI systems, that can quickly become a business continuity issue.

Listing BCDR is designed to enable data products to remain available and active during outages, reducing the risk of consumer impact. Automating disaster recovery helps producers avoid AI service interruptions and deliver on service-level agreements (SLAs) for their customers. This boosts trust, as consumers have less concern about experiencing a gap in service during a regional failover.