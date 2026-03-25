MAR 24, 2026|5 min read
Enterprise-Grade Data and AI Sharing, Trusted for Agents, Applications and More
AI initiatives are moving from experimentation to production at an increasingly fast pace: 44% of organizations with multiple gen AI use cases in production are already using agentic AI, and 32% of respondents say they have agentic solutions in production today according to the ROI of Gen AI and Agents 2026 report. As enterprises scale their agentic initiatives and use cases, these experiences increasingly depend on a unified and trusted data foundation that delivers three things:
- Data sharing should be reliable, so shared data products remain available even during outages and regional failovers. For a healthcare provider that shares patient diagnostics with specialist clinics across the country, data isn’t just “business information,” it’s critical for care. In a regional cloud outage, that sharing needs to remain in place so doctors have the records to continue care.
- Data sharing should be easy to use, so teams can enrich and redistribute shared data without creating local copies, complex pipelines or unnecessary operational burden.
- Data sharing should be observable, so data owners can understand what is being shared, who is accessing it and how it is being used downstream — establishing trust in all AI experience built on data.
These requirements are becoming more urgent as organizations build AI-ready data foundations that span internal domains as well as customers, suppliers and strategic partners. That is why we are announcing new enterprise-grade sharing capabilities:
Snowflake Listing Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (Listing BCDR) for shared data
Resharing for zero-ETL transformation and enrichment of shared data
Enhanced data product observability for listings and shares
Together, these capabilities expand Snowflake AI and Data Sharing beyond zero-copy, cross-cloud and cross-region sharing to help customers build data products that are resilient, easy to operate and trusted for production-level AI and analytics.
Listing Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery: Highly-available data products
As shared data products become upstream dependencies for production AI and analytics, resilience becomes nonnegotiable. If a region goes down and shared data is not designed for failover, applications, models and downstream workflows can be disrupted. For customer-facing AI systems, that can quickly become a business continuity issue.
Listing BCDR is designed to enable data products to remain available and active during outages, reducing the risk of consumer impact. Automating disaster recovery helps producers avoid AI service interruptions and deliver on service-level agreements (SLAs) for their customers. This boosts trust, as consumers have less concern about experiencing a gap in service during a regional failover.
Resharing: On-the-fly processing, reduced operational costs
For many organizations, reusing shared data has traditionally required copying it into local tables before transforming or combining it with other sources. That introduces extra storage costs, duplicate data management and the risk of stale context.
With Resharing, teams can take inbound shared data, apply lightweight transformations and business logic on the fly, and reshare enriched data products to downstream users, without materializing local copies. Throughout this process, the provider maintains control and can revoke access to data as needed.
The Resharing capability makes it easier to create complete, governed data products while reducing architectural complexity and operational overhead.
Teams can:
Combine shared data from internal and third-party sources
Apply business logic such as column mapping, masking and row-level policies
Redistribute enriched outputs to downstream stakeholders without moving or duplicating the source data
"With Resharing, we can bundle inbound and outbound data with on-the-fly processing and deliver enriched data products globally with real-time replication, all while reducing operational cost overhead and architectural complexity."
Gokulnaath Raman Venkatesan, Senior Data Warehouse Engineer, and Christian Rittel, Senior Product Manager, DHL
Data Product Observability: Audit shared data to drive trusted AI
Enterprise-ready sharing also requires visibility. Data providers want to know what is being shared, who it is shared with, what changed and how shared data products are being used downstream. With new observability capabilities for listings and shares, Snowflake gives data owners more granular insight into the lifecycle of shared data products across the enterprise account.
These capabilities include:
Access History to audit Create, Alter and Dropped Listings/Shares
Account Usage to audit all shares/listings created in your account
Show/Describe command and Information Schema to find all objects a user has access to, both at a point in time and historically
This helps consolidate operational and governance views into a more unified picture of how data products are being shared and consumed.
Enterprise-grade data sharing for the entire enterprise
As companies move AI into production, traditional sharing approaches can fall short. Copy-based workflows create unnecessary cost and staleness. Manual disaster recovery processes create operational risk. Limited visibility makes it harder to govern downstream usage with confidence.
Snowflake’s latest enterprise-grade data sharing capabilities are designed to directly address those challenges. With Resharing, organizations can create enriched data products without managing local copies. With Listing BCDR, they can keep shared data products available during regional disruptions. With built-in observability, they can audit and monitor listings and shares across the enterprise.
Start using Snowflake enterprise-ready AI and data sharing today
Create your first listing today to help securely unify data for AI and make it available to select consumers, your entire organization or on Snowflake Marketplace, where it can be made available cross-region/cross-cloud.
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