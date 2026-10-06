TL;DR: Optima Planning already learns from repeated queries. It can now also learn across queries — when a brand-new query shares a plan fragment or join with something that has already run, it reuses that feedback on the very first execution. In production, this turned a 19-join analytics query from almost two hours into 30 seconds. No manual configuration required.

Optima Planning: One more question about a query

In a production workload by a large U.S.-based healthcare technology company, cross-query feedback reduced a 19-join analytics query from almost two hours to 30 seconds. Here's how that's possible.

Optima Planning has so far answered one question about a whole query: has this query, or a variation of it, run before? (Covered in our previous “Boosting Recurring Query Performance with Snowflake Optima Planning” blog.) Optima Planning can now also answer a complementary question about a piece of the plan inside a query — a plan fragment, or an individual operator.

Per-query feedback answers an important question:

Has this query, or a variation of it, run before?

Matching on a plan fragment or an individual operator answers a complementary question, about a piece of the plan rather than the whole query:

Has this plan fragment, or this specific operator such as a join, appeared inside any other query that has already run?

Together, they widen the population of queries Optima Planning can learn from, covering both queries that are the same and queries that repeat in shape but are not the same.

How this works

Today, Optima Planning can also match inside the query — on a plan fragment, such as the join tree inside a shared view, or on an individual operator, such as a specific join — at a finer grain than the whole query. At a high level:

After a query compiles, Optima Planning computes a hash for each plan fragment and each individual operator in the plan, such as a specific join, over the optimizer's output for that piece of the plan, not the whole query's SQL text. If a different query later contains a fragment or operator with that same hash, even if the rest of that query is entirely new, such as an added join to a table that has not been joined before, Optima Planning recognizes the match on that shared piece. Feedback from the first query's execution feeds into the second query's plan for that shared fragment or operator, so the optimizer chooses its plan with evidence for that piece instead of starting cold, even though the second query has not run before as a whole.

Matching on a plan fragment or an individual operator finds a shared piece of the plan. That match is a candidate, not a commitment. Optima Planning also keeps track, intelligently, of whether reusing that feedback from execution in the new query would over-generalize: applying evidence from one context in another where it no longer holds. When the transfer looks too aggressive, that feedback is not applied.

The important part is that the match happens on a fragment or an operator in the plan Snowflake's optimizer produces, not on the whole query's SQL text.

This does not replace per-query feedback, which already handles variations of the same query. It is intended to complement it, filling in for the case per-query feedback cannot reach: a query that is not the same, because it is built on a fragment or operator that has already run inside some other query. The handoff between the two mechanisms is clean: matching inside the query helps on that new query's first execution. The moment that same query runs a second time, it has its own identity like any other repeated query, and per-query feedback takes over from there.

Snowflake's optimizer is cost-based: it estimates each operator's row count and picks the plan expected to be cheapest. When an estimate is wrong, the optimizer can pick the wrong join order or build side, sometimes cascading into billions of unneeded intermediate rows (covered in more depth in “Boosting Recurring Query Performance” and “Grounding Query Plans in Real Data”).

Where learning across queries helps

Extending an existing view with a new join