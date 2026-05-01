Sangyong Hwang is a Principal Software Engineer at Snowflake, where he leads query optimizer development. His work includes innovations in cost-based optimization, rule-based optimization and plan stability, using query history, data samples and machine learning. Before Snowflake, he worked on Amazon Aurora at AWS. Earlier, he was a founding member of SAP HANA, leading its query optimizer development from inception to maturity. He holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Seoul National University.