In a production workload, Optima Planning sped up a query from 219 seconds to 3 seconds — 73× faster — one of the larger gains we observed, by measuring a filter's actual selectivity from data samples before execution.

Snowflake Optima automatically improves workload performance without requiring customers to tune, configure or maintain optimization structures. Optima Planning is the part of Optima that improves query plan quality by grounding optimizer decisions in real workload evidence. Optima Planning learns from query executions: for example, recognizing joins that exploded on a previous run and correcting their cardinality on the next one.

Execution history is a powerful signal, but it is reliable only when a query's behavior stays stable from one run to the next. When a filter's selectivity changes abruptly, what happened last time no longer predicts what the optimizer will face this time. This is especially true for predicates whose selectivity is hard to pin down: complex LIKE filters, predicates that wrap a column in a function (built-in or user-defined, a UDF) and filters correlated across multiple columns.

For those cases, Optima Planning now uses dynamic sampling: a small, bounded compile-time read of the relevant data to validate uncertain cardinality estimates each time the query is compiled. The result is plan choices that are designed to adapt to what the data actually looks like right now, not only to what past executions showed, with no customer configuration required.

TL;DR: Snowflake Optima Planning uses dynamic sampling, which is designed to deliver faster query latency for workloads with uncertain, shifting selectivity: before the optimizer commits to a plan, it checks an uncertain cardinality estimate against a small, bounded read of real historical data—most useful for filters whose selectivity changes from one execution to the next.