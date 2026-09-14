Blog/Michael Kohs
Senior Product Manager
Michael Kohs
Michael is a Senior Product Manager at Snowflake, focusing on data ingestion and integration with Snowflake Openflow. He joined Snowflake following a tenure as Senior Director of Product at Cloudera, where he headed the streaming and data-in-motion portfolio, including Apache NiFi, Kafka and Flink. With a foundational background in Sales Engineering, he focuses on transforming complex customer problems into scalable, enterprise-grade products.