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Michael Kohs, Senior Product Manager at Snowflake

Michael Kohs

Senior Product Manager
Michael is a Senior Product Manager at Snowflake, focusing on data ingestion and integration with Snowflake Openflow. He joined Snowflake following a tenure as Senior Director of Product at Cloudera, where he headed the streaming and data-in-motion portfolio, including Apache NiFi, Kafka and Flink. With a foundational background in Sales Engineering, he focuses on transforming complex customer problems into scalable, enterprise-grade products.
Sep 14, 2026Data Engineering

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