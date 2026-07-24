We are thrilled to announce the availability in public preview of Claude Opus 5, Anthropic’s latest model, on Snowflake Cortex AI. As a launch partner with Anthropic, we're providing same-day availability of Claude Opus 5. It is available within the secure Snowflake perimeter for use with Snowflake CoCo, Cortex Agents, Cortex AI Functions, Cortex Inference and Snowflake CoWork.
Claude Opus 5
Claude Opus 5 is Anthropic’s latest model. Opus 5 is a thoughtful, proactive model that comes close to the frontier intelligence of Claude Fable 5, and it sets a new state of the art on coding and knowledge work evaluations while delivering greatly improved performance over its predecessor, Opus 4.8. Adjustable effort settings let you optimize for intelligence or conserve tokens for faster results. Designed for everyday use, Opus 5 is stronger at verifying its own work and iterating until it succeeds, produces stronger visual outputs, and shows meaningful gains on scientific-research tasks making it well suited to demanding, long-horizon agentic and analytical work.
What you can do with Claude Opus 5 on Snowflake
Opus 5 joins leading AI models in Snowflake Cortex AI, enabling a wide range of enterprise use cases, all within Snowflake’s security and governance perimeter. With Opus 5, you can:
Speed up development with Snowflake CoCo: Snowflake's AI coding agent understands your enterprise data, governance and workflows, enabling teams to go from idea to production quickly without breaking trust or impacting scale. CoCo Desktop is now generally available on macOS and Windows, giving developers a dedicated AI workspace with integrated access to local files, repositories, terminals and Snowflake. Unlike general-purpose AI coding tools, it comes with your Snowflake catalog already loaded and your RBAC roles active, so there are no cold starts, no re-explaining your data model and no governance gaps. Now with Opus 5, CoCo Desktop enables improved reasoning, code generation, and support for more complex, long-running agentic tasks. For data engineers, analysts and builders, it turns natural language into production-ready pipelines, analytics and AI agents, collapsing weeks of glue work into minutes, while staying governed, interoperable and enterprise-grade. You can try Claude Opus 5 in preview soon via the model picker in CoCo Desktop.
Build advanced personal work agents: Snowflake CoWork is a personal work agent for every knowledge worker, helping teams move from data to decisions to action, all within Snowflake's secure, governed perimeter. With Deep Research, CoWork can decompose complex business questions across structured and unstructured enterprise data and return fully cited answers in minutes. With proactive automations, it can surface insights and recommended actions before anyone asks. Claude Opus 5 on Snowflake Cortex AI extends this foundation with enhanced reasoning, stronger performance on long-horizon agentic tasks and greater consistency across multi-step workflows, enabling every employee to delegate complex investigations and drive real work forward at scale.
Analyze structured and unstructured data with unparalleled precision: Cortex AI Functions make it easy to build scalable AI pipelines across multimodal enterprise data using SQL. Cortex AI Functions offer high-performance processing at a lower cost than manually orchestrated AI pipelines, enabling trusted insights across the enterprise while maintaining the security and governance capabilities Snowflake is known for. For example, with the AI_COMPLETE function, analysts can apply natural language instructions directly in SQL, leveraging models such as Opus 5.
SELECT AI_COMPLETE(
'claude-opus-5',
PROMPT('Review the following financial filing and summarize key revenue trends, margin changes, and any notable risk factors mentioned: {0}', my_table.filing)) FROM my_table
- Developers can build AI applications closer to their secure data: Cortex Inference enables developers to build agentic enterprise applications within the Snowflake security perimeter. With Opus 5's adjustable effort levels, the model can balance reasoning depth and latency per task. Developers can get started quickly using the Anthropic SDK by pointing it to their Snowflake Cortex Inference endpoint, enabling seamless integration with familiar Anthropic tooling.
import httpx
import anthropic
token = <snowflake_access_token>
http_client = httpx.Client(
headers={"Authorization": f"Bearer {token}"},
verify=False, # Disable SSL verification for internal endpoints
)
client = anthropic.Anthropic(
api_key="not-used", # Required but overridden by Bearer auth
base_url="https://<snowflake_account_url>.snowflakecomputing.com/api/v2/cortex",
http_client=http_client,
default_headers={"Authorization": f"Bearer {token}"},
)
response = client.messages.create(
model="claude-opus-5",
max_tokens=1024,
messages=[
{
"role": "user",
"content": "Pull the latest usage and billing details for customer ACME-4921 and flag anything unusual.",
}
],
)
print(response.content[0].text)
Enterprises want to move agentic AI into production fast. With Anthropic’s Claude Opus 5, agents can handle complex, long-running tasks with greater consistency and reduced supervision, driving real work forward at scale. With multiple entry points from CoCo CLI to Snowflake CoWork, Cortex AI Functions and Cortex Inference, customers can easily adopt this capability and accelerate their path to high-impact, production-ready agentic AI at scale.
Learn more
Read our launch announcement for CoCo Desktop, and learn more about it here.
Learn more about Snowflake CoWork here.
Gain insights from structured and unstructured data with Snowflake CoWork: follow this quickstart.
Forward-looking statements
This article contains forward-looking statements, including about our future product offerings, and are not commitments to deliver any product offerings. Actual results and offerings may differ and are subject to known and unknown risk and uncertainties. See our latest 10-Q for more information.