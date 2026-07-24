We are thrilled to announce the availability in public preview of Claude Opus 5, Anthropic’s latest model, on Snowflake Cortex AI. As a launch partner with Anthropic, we're providing same-day availability of Claude Opus 5. It is available within the secure Snowflake perimeter for use with Snowflake CoCo, Cortex Agents, Cortex AI Functions, Cortex Inference and Snowflake CoWork.

Claude Opus 5

Claude Opus 5 is Anthropic’s latest model. Opus 5 is a thoughtful, proactive model that comes close to the frontier intelligence of Claude Fable 5, and it sets a new state of the art on coding and knowledge work evaluations while delivering greatly improved performance over its predecessor, Opus 4.8. Adjustable effort settings let you optimize for intelligence or conserve tokens for faster results. Designed for everyday use, Opus 5 is stronger at verifying its own work and iterating until it succeeds, produces stronger visual outputs, and shows meaningful gains on scientific-research tasks making it well suited to demanding, long-horizon agentic and analytical work.