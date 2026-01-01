Modern cloud environments have outgrown the security models built for them. Dynamic infrastructure, AI workloads and proliferating service dependencies have pushed traditional approaches to their limits. Smarter cloud security controls depend on correlating signals across a broad and constantly shifting attack surface — and doing it fast enough to intervene.

Using AI in cloud security has become the primary lever to manage growing complexity. But the same systems that extend capability can also introduce risk. AI workloads may expand the attack surface, create new infrastructure dependencies, and introduce governance obligations that most security programs are still working to define. This article explains how AI is being used in cloud security, where it adds practical value and what organizations need to get right as they adopt it.