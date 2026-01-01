More and more organizations are starting to experiment with AI agents. Gartner® forecasts that “by 2028, one-third of interactions with generative AI services will use autonomous agents for task completion.”1 As agents move from isolated pilots into workflows that touch critical business systems, security must account for what they’re capable of doing.

AI agent security focuses specifically on AI agents: systems that can interpret a goal, use tools, access data and carry work forward across a workflow. In that sense, it is a subset of general AI security, which covers AI models, data, infrastructure and applications more broadly.

But securing an agent requires more than securing the model. In an agentic system, the model is only one part of the attack surface. The agent may also call tools, query databases, write to memory, pass work to other agents and continue acting after the first response. This is why AI agent security is usually treated as a system-level initiative.

See our guide to enterprise AI security to explore the key layers of risk across an AI system.